Rep. Mace to Newsmax: Political Rhetoric Fueling Violence Against Republicans

Increasing negative political discourse is inciting real-world violence against Republicans, Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., said on Newsmax Monday.

She cited multiple assassination attempts against President Donald Trump and what she described as a broader rise in threats nationwide.

Mace said on "National Report" that authorities are investigating another apparent assassination attempt targeting the president at Mar-a-Lago, following two prior attempts in 2024 — though this one took place on the president's doorstep.

Mace also referenced the murder of conservative leader Charlie Kirk, calling it part of a disturbing trend.

"These threats are real, and they are escalating," she said.

Mace, who serves on the House Oversight and Armed Services committees, said, "It's a very scary time. And it's because I believe the way that Republicans have been dehumanized — being called fascists and Nazis and how we've been a threat to the country for so long — people are going to act on those emotions and … obviously, Charlie Kirk was murdered for it."

She added, "The president: They tried to assassinate him multiple times.

"I mean, this isn't the first time, and it's certainly not going to be the last until the left takes, you know, some responsibility here in their rhetoric and dehumanizing Republicans."

"I can't remember a president that has had this many assassination attempts in my lifetime. I don't know of any other, other than Donald Trump," said Mace.

Mace also shared that she has personally been the target of repeated death threats, adding that multiple individuals are currently behind bars for threatening to kill her or members of her family.