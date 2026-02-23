Matt Schlapp to Newsmax: Trump's SOTU Will Be Aggressive, Focus on Economy

President Donald Trump is expected to deliver an aggressive and politically charged State of the Union address on Tuesday and will likely highlight his administration's accomplishments while confronting legal and economic issues that could shape the upcoming midterm elections, said Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union.

Schlapp told Newsmax that Trump "always knows what he wants to say" and predicted the president would emphasize what he described as "dozens and dozens" of achievements.

He also pointed to the administration's latest tariff actions as a central theme of the speech.

The recent tariff measures have sparked debate among legal experts and lawmakers, with critics questioning their statutory basis.

"It's very legally controversial. Every lawyer I talked to has a different opinion on it," Schlapp said during an appearance Monday on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," underscoring divisions over the administration's trade strategy.

Beyond trade, Schlapp said Trump is acutely aware that voter perceptions of the economy, particularly among middle-class Americans, are crucial.

"He knows this whole question of affordability and kind of the middle-class take on the economy will determine the midterms," Schlapp said. "And he wants to win that debate."

Republicans face a competitive electoral map, and Schlapp suggested the White House is mindful of the stakes.

If Democrats regain control of Congress, he warned, it would complicate Trump's legislative agenda and judicial nominations and lead to impeachment.

"If they [Republicans] lose the midterms, they don't get a Supreme Court pick that they want, and he will be impeached. It's a guarantee," Schlapp said.

The State of the Union is also unfolding amid signs that some Democrat lawmakers plan to boycott the address.

Schlapp criticized certain forms of protest, including coordinated outfit colors worn by some female lawmakers during past joint sessions of Congress to highlight political causes.

"It's all about their clothing," Schlapp said, arguing that attention should instead be focused on policy issues.

Despite the political tension, Schlapp predicted Trump would approach the speech in a style familiar to supporters, blending traditional State of the Union themes with elements of a campaign rally.

"He will be a little bit rally-ish because he always talks to people in terms of his political successes," Schlapp said. "But I think he's going to be aggressive — more aggressive than other presidents."

The address is expected to serve as a defining moment for the administration as it seeks to solidify public support ahead of a high-stakes election season.

