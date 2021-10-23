×
NSBA Disavows Letter Calling Parents Domestic Terrorists

Protesters and activists stand at attention as the national anthem is sung to open a Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) board meeting in Ashburn, Virginia on October 12, 2021. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/ AFP via Getty)

Saturday, 23 October 2021 07:26 PM

The National School Board Association' board of directors disavowed a letter it sent late last month to President Joe Biden that asked the Department of Justice to look into acts of domestic terrorism at local school board meetings.

The board wrote in its letter to NSBA members on Friday, that "we regret and apologize for the letter" sent Sept 29. The document was signed by NSBA's top officials, CEO Chip Slaven and president Viola Garcia.

The board in its apology wrote, "to be clear, the safety of school board members, other public school officials, and students is our top priority, and there remains important work to be done on this issue. However, there was no justification for some of the language included in the letter."

"We deeply value not only the work of local school boards that make important contributions within our communities, but also the voices of parents, who should and must continue to be heard when it comes to decisions about their children's education, health, and safety," they added. 

In emails obtained by Parents Defending Education earlier this week, board members wrote that they were not aware of the language used in the Sept. 29 letter which stated that parents who did not want their children learning about critical race theory or who were against mask mandates were equated with "a form of domestic terrorism," according to the New York Post.

