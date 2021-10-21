Report: White House Knew About Letter Comparing Parents to Domestic Terrorists

President Joe Biden's White House worked with the nation's largest school board association before receiving a controversial letter from the association that asked the FBI to investigate parents as potential domestic terrorists, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

Previously unreported emails obtained by Parents Defending Education through public records requests and reviewed by the Free Beacon reveal that the National School Board Association's president and CEO sent the letter to Biden on Sept. 29 without approval from the organization's board.

The letter accused some parents at school board meetings across the country of "a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes."

Progressives eager to implement COVID vaccine mandates, critical race theory curriculum, and LBGTQ-friendly policies in schools have forced some parents to stand up for their children before school boards.

Parents in some districts have organized recall efforts to remove school board members who support mandates or radical curricula, the Free Beacon said Thursday.

According to the emails, the White House asked the NSBA for examples of threats against school board members just days before Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the creation of a Justice Department/FBI task force to determine how to prosecute alleged crimes at school board meetings.

The Free Beacon said the emails made clear that the White House was aware of the letter before it was released, raising questions about whether Biden administration officials colluded with the association on the letter to prompt federal action.

Emails also show that NSBA board of directors members expressed frustration that officials sent out the letter without their approval.

The letter had "reawakened hostilities" that were just beginning to subside, according to one director at the association, the Free Beacon said.

"Many of us have been put in a position now of explaining or defending this action of our association as we are asked by members of our community if we consider them domestic terrorists for showing up to our meetings and expressing their opinions," John W. Halkias, a director from the association's Central Region, wrote on Oct. 1, the Free Beacon reported.

Halkias said that he and other board members likely would not have approved the letter, which he said "used terms that were extreme, and asked for action by the Federal Government that many of us would not request."

Other emails disclosed that Viola Garcia, the president of the association, and Chip Slaven, the CEO, had been in consultation with the White House and the Department of Education regarding an alleged increase in cases of angry parents at school board meetings, the Free Beacon reported.