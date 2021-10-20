Rep. Jim Jordan to Newsmax: DOJ 'Purely Political' Under Biden Admin

The Biden administration has screwed up so much, including immigration, the Afghanistan withdrawal, supply chain shortages, inflation and energy independence, but now the Department of Justice has turned purely political, according to Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.

''On Sept. 29, the National School Board Association, a left-wing political organization, writes the president of the United States asking for the president to get the FBI involved in local school board matters,'' Jordan said Wednesday on ''The Chris Salcedo Show'' on Newsmax.

''Five days later, Merrick Garland, attorney general of the United States, does just that. He sets up a line for communication, a line for reporting on parents who are simply going to their school to protect their children from this ridiculous curriculum and stand up for their rights as parents.

''I think it raises the fundamental question, 'Who cares more about a kid? The federal government, Joe Biden and Merrick Garland, or moms and dads?'''

Garland is expected to face intense questioning on Thursday before the House Judiciary Committee regarding his memo calling for greater federal law enforcement in investigating threats made against school boards and teachers.

A Sept. 29 letter from the National School Boards Association compared threats and harassment against school board members to "domestic terrorism."

Garland issued his memo five days after the NSBA sent a letter to Biden urging the federal government to classify "acts of malice, violence, and threats against public school officials" as "a form of domestic terrorism."

In his memo, Garland said there was a "disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation and threats of violence against school administrators, board members, teachers, and staff."

Jordan said the Justice Department is also going after the elected officials who make the law.

''Texas passes a good, strong, pro-life law, here comes the Justice Department. Georgia passes a good, strong, pro-election integrity law, here comes the Justice Department,'' he said. ''Parents stand up in school board meetings because they are doing what parents are supposed to do, looking out for the best interest of their child. It goes on and on and on.''

