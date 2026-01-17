DiGenova to Newsmax: D.C. Grand Jury Is a Roadblock for Clinton Justice

Former U.S. Attorney Joe diGenova said Saturday on Newsmax that the House can vote to hold Bill and Hillary Clinton in contempt of Congress, but argued that obtaining a criminal indictment from a Washington, D.C., liberal Democrat grand jury would be far harder, even if the case is referred to federal prosecutors.

Appearing on Newsmax's "The Count," diGenova responded after being asked about his thoughts on the matter. He said the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee was likely to advance contempt proceedings and send the matter to the U.S. attorney's office for the District of Columbia.

"Well, here we have it. The contemptible Clintons are now in contempt," diGenova said, predicting the committee "will vote them in contempt, with or without the help of Democrats."

He said he doubted Democrats would support the move, calling it "a very difficult space for Democrats."

DiGenova described the next steps as a House floor vote followed by a referral to prosecutors.

"It will go to the House floor," he said. "They should be held in contempt unless some Republicans break loose."

In the Clintons' case, diGenova said, a contempt referral would still need to clear a grand jury vote.

"And this is a democratically controlled grand jury, along with the petit juries; getting an indictment from a D.C. Grand jury is going to be extremely difficult," he said.

He then pointed to the current U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia.

"But if anyone can do it, it's Jeanine Pirro," the Senate-confirmed U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, diGenova said.

The broader fight follows the Clintons' decision this week to refuse to comply with congressional subpoenas, a move that triggered Congress' contempt power when lawmakers argue noncompliance obstructs an investigation.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., said Wednesday that the panel would start contempt proceedings after Bill Clinton did not appear for a scheduled deposition.

"As a result of Bill Clinton not showing up for his lawful subpoena, which again was voted unanimously by the committee in a bipartisan manner, we will move next week in the House Oversight Committee markup to hold former President Clinton in contempt of Congress," Comer told reporters.

Congress has leaned more heavily on contempt in recent years, including in a case involving former White House aide Steve Bannon.

In July 2022, Bannon was found guilty on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress after defying a subpoena tied to the House investigation into the Jan. 6 riots, and he was sentenced to four months in prison.

