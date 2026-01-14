Rep. Luna to Newsmax: Clintons Should Be Jailed If Subpoena Ignored

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., said Wednesday on Newsmax that former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton should face jail time if they continue to defy congressional subpoenas,

She said that Americans should expect equal treatment under the law.

Speaking on "The Chris Salcedo Show," Luna reacted to the Clintons' refusal to comply with subpoenas issued by House oversight investigators examining matters related to Jeffrey Epstein.

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., has said contempt proceedings are already underway.

"If you're defying a subpoena, you should go to jail for it," Luna said, pointing to past cases in which former Trump advisers Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro were jailed after being held in contempt of Congress.

"Should Americans accept anything less than equal treatment under the law?" she asked.

Luna said Republicans are moving forward with contempt proceedings against the Clintons and suggested the issue could test whether Democrats apply the same standard they supported in prior cases.

She noted that Democrats voted in favor of bipartisan subpoenas compelling the Clintons to testify.

"You cannot defy a congressional subpoena," Luna said, adding that Democrats now appear uncomfortable with enforcement, despite previously backing similar actions.

She dismissed claims that the investigation is politically motivated, citing declassified Justice Department documents and lingering questions about Bill Clinton's relationship with Epstein.

Luna also pointed to her own past actions as evidence of consistency, noting that she pushed for inherent contempt proceedings against Attorney General Merrick Garland over his refusal to provide materials related to President Joe Biden's fitness for office.

"Let's see if Democrats can hold up the same standard," she said.

The House investigation remains ongoing, with any enforcement action ultimately dependent on further votes in Congress and potential action by the Justice Department.

