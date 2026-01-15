Rep. Cloud to Newsmax: Dems Backpedaled Support for Clintons' Testimony

Rep. Michael Cloud, R-Texas, said Thursday on Newsmax that Democrats on the House Oversight Committee have "moved the goalposts" after previously supporting subpoenas issued to former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as part of the panel's investigation into late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Cloud, a member of both the House Oversight and Appropriations committees, said the subpoenas were approved unanimously and were intended to gather information — not to accuse the Clintons of wrongdoing — regarding Epstein's ties to powerful political figures.

"The subpoenas went out with unanimous support," Cloud said on "Wake Up America." "Up until last week, Democrats were saying they wanted to hear from the Clintons.

"Now suddenly they've changed their position."

Cloud said the committee plans to vote next week to hold the Clintons in contempt of Congress for failing to comply with the subpoenas.

A criminal referral to the Department of Justice could follow, leaving it up to the DOJ whether to pursue prosecution.

Asked about potential consequences, Cloud pointed to prior cases in which Trump-era officials Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro were jailed for defying congressional subpoenas.

"Our goal is to get the information," Cloud said. "The American people want to know what really happened."

Cloud said the Oversight Committee is continuing to review documents and testimony related to Epstein, whose death in 2019 while in federal custody awaiting sex trafficking charges sparked widespread controversy.

Epstein maintained relationships with numerous high-profile figures across politics, business, and entertainment, and his private jet flight logs and visitor records have been the subject of yearslong scrutiny.

Cloud noted that correspondence from the Clintons referenced the Clinton Foundation, which he said could broaden the scope of the investigation.

"That kind of opens up another can of worms," he said, adding that the committee may seek additional witnesses connected to the foundation as part of its ongoing review.

Cloud emphasized the investigation has been bipartisan to date, noting that witnesses from both parties have testified, with the exception of the Clintons.

"This is about getting the truth for the American people," he said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com