CNN Poll: Voters Sour on Both Parties Ahead of Midterms

Americans continue to hold deeply negative views of both major political parties heading into the 2026 midterm elections, though Democrats maintain a modest advantage in voter preference, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS.

The survey found that only 28% of Americans view the Democrat Party favorably compared with 32% who like the Republican Party, underscoring broad dissatisfaction across the political spectrum.

A quarter of voters fall into the "double haters" category, meaning they view both parties negatively, reflecting a persistent anti-establishment mood among the electorate.

That group is breaking decisively toward Democrats in congressional preferences, marking a shift from recent election cycles when such voters often favored Republicans or President Donald Trump.

Among registered voters overall, Democrats hold a 6-point advantage on the generic congressional ballot, suggesting a slight edge in the battle for control of Congress if the election were held today.

The gap widens significantly among the most motivated voters, where Democrats lead 57% to 38%, indicating stronger enthusiasm among Democrat-leaning voters despite the party's weak favorability ratings.

Still, the data points to a political environment driven more by opposition than support, particularly among Democrat voters.

More than three-quarters of voters who plan to support Democrat candidates said their vote is primarily a message against Trump rather than an endorsement of the Democrat Party itself.

That dynamic highlights the extent to which negative partisanship continues to shape the electorate, with voters motivated as much by what they oppose as by what they support.

The poll also captured frustration with ongoing political gridlock and partisan division in Washington.

"There is such a divide and no one can compromise to get anything done," one independent respondent said, adding that lawmakers "act like spoiled brats."

Such sentiment reflects a broader dissatisfaction with both parties' leadership and their ability to govern effectively.

Congressional leaders in both parties continue to receive negative ratings from the public, reinforcing the perception that neither side has earned widespread confidence.

Historically, voters who hold negative views of both parties have played a decisive role in national elections.

In 2016 and 2024, those voters broke in favor of Trump, and in the 2022 midterms they leaned toward Republican candidates.

The latest findings suggest a shift in that pattern, with dissatisfaction toward Republicans currently outweighing concerns about Democrats among this key bloc.

Despite Democrats' current advantage, the party's low favorability rating signals potential vulnerability if voter sentiment shifts or enthusiasm declines.

At the same time, Republicans face their own challenges, including lingering divisions within the party and the continued influence of Trump on voter attitudes.

The combination of low party favorability, high voter frustration, and shifting allegiances among independents sets the stage for a highly competitive and unpredictable 2026 midterm election cycle.

The CNN poll was conducted March 26-30 among 1,201 adults nationwide and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.