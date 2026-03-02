New Survey Finds GOP Even With Dems in Midterms

A new survey from the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard, the Harris Poll, and HarrisX shows Republicans and Democrats tied in the generic congressional ballot, with eight months until the key midterm elections.

Mediaite reported that the poll of 1,999 registered voters was conducted online Feb. 25-26 and found that 50% said they would vote for the Republican candidate in their congressional district, while 50% said they would back the Democrat candidate if the election were held today.

The result marks a shift from last month, when Democrats led 54% to 46% on the same question.

Respondents were also presented with hypothetical campaign messages from both parties and asked whether they found them believable.

Fifty-four percent said they found the following Republican message believable:

"Republicans say that they are returning responsibility to government by arresting criminals, closing the borders, keeping taxes low, and lowering energy costs. We can't go back to the Democrats, who were allowing our cities and way of life to deteriorate and prices on energy and food to soar while fraud took billions and billions of dollars of their giveaway programs."

Forty-eight percent said they found the following Democratic Party message credible:

"Democrats say we are for affordability. Free government services. Free housing and transportation. Healthcare for all. Free student loans. We have the money and can provide these services if you elect us to office, and we will bring down the billionaires."

The survey also tested an explicitly anti-President Donald Trump argument. Sixty-one percent said they would be receptive to the following message:

"Suppose the Democrats say we need to stop Donald Trump. He is a runaway dictator, and we need a check on his power by returning the Congress to the Democrats."

It continued, "His tariffs are increasing prices, and he is off on foreign adventures."

The poll found Trump's net approval rating improved from negative 6 percentage points last month — at 45% approval and 51% disapproval — to negative 3 percentage points — at 46% approval and 49% disapproval.

The findings come as both parties prepare for the 2026 midterm cycle.

The Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll typically reports a margin of error of approximately ±2.2 percentage points for a sample of about 2,000 registered voters.