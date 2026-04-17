Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Epstein Probe Expanding Amid New Depositions

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Friday that his panel is moving toward additional depositions and potential victim testimony in its ongoing investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, emphasizing a push for accountability and transparency.

Comer said on "Wake Up America" that the committee has "five to eight more scheduled depositions" involving high-profile figures named in Epstein-related materials, adding that the next phase could include sworn testimony from victims.

"We have several more depositions scheduled," Comer said. "We have people like Bill Gates … and we have some more men who were mentioned in the Epstein files."

He added, "I've always planned on bringing in the victims — or at least offering them the opportunity to come in and testify under oath — so hopefully that will happen."

The comments come as congressional scrutiny of the Epstein case has intensified in 2026 following disputes over the Justice Department's handling and release of millions of pages of documents tied to Epstein and his associates.

Lawmakers from both parties have raised concerns about delays, redactions, and whether all relevant records have been made public under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which mandated broad disclosure of investigative materials.

Comer acknowledged that victim participation remains uncertain, noting reluctance among some survivors to testify publicly.

"I'm OK with it," he said of potential public hearings. "But I understand that the women didn't want to go under oath."

Still, he indicated the committee intends to provide that option, aligning with broader calls in Washington to give Epstein's victims a formal platform before Congress.

Comer said the committee is aiming to move quickly despite logistical hurdles.

"Congress moves at a snail's pace," he said. "We're trying to move as quickly as possible … and hopefully we'll get the truth to the American people and see if there's any way any of these men can be held accountable for wrongdoing."

The Oversight Committee has already conducted depositions with several high-profile figures and continues to examine the Justice Department's actions, including its compliance with document release requirements and investigative decisions tied to Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

The probe has also included subpoenas for current and former officials, reflecting bipartisan frustration with how the case has been handled and the extent of information disclosed to the public.

Epstein, who died in federal custody in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, has remained at the center of ongoing investigations into his network of associates and the failures that allowed his abuse to continue for years.

Comer said the ultimate goal of the committee's work is to provide clarity and accountability.

"We're moving as quickly as possible," he said, "and hopefully we'll get the truth to the American people."

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