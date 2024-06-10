Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: Trump Can Win Nevada by Not Taxing Tips

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., told Newsmax on Monday that former President Donald Trump can win Nevada by showing up and not taxing people "to death."

"I think, No. 1, just by being there and letting those folks know that he cares and he cares about Nevada and Nevada issues," Van Drew said on "National Report." "Secondly, I think what he discussed, less taxes, not taxing people's tips. We make it harder and harder for people to make a living.

"They get a pay raise; it goes to taxes, fees, and other costs. I think he's going to really speak out about that.

"By the way, that would be great in New Jersey and our casino industry and all the tourism industry that we have in the southern part of the state as well. So, I think he's going to be strong on the issues.

"It's the main stuff. Don't tax people to death. Keep our borders intact. Make it affordable for young people to buy homes. You've got to earn double the income today that you earned four years ago in order to buy a home in the United States of America. Those issues are going to drive this election towards President Trump."

Van Drew said the rally Trump held in New Jersey last month that drew approximately 100,000 people to the beach in Wildwood was "the biggest political rally in the history of the state."

"Well over 100,000 people all over the boardwalk, all over the beach," Van Drew said. "You see the size of the crowds. Nobody can deny it.

"I mean, we don't even know the total — 120,000, 130,000. But it was huge. It was really big. And it's the same in Nevada. Huge number of people, thousands of people there. Why? Because the people have the fire in their belly. There's no fire in the belly of [President Joe] Biden supporters. They know he hasn't been a good president.

"We're getting Hispanic voters, independent voters, African American voters, Asian voters, white voters, people across the spectrum. At that rally, in New Jersey, we had people that were doctors and attorneys and dentists and pipe fitters and plumbers and engineers. Every age, every race, every color, because they're tired of this President Joe Biden."

When asked how to flip his historically blue home state of New Jersey, "the last Republican to win it was George H.W. Bush, even before George W.," he said. "It's not an easy state, but these are unusual times and Donald Trump is an unusual candidate.

"So, I think we've got a real shot. And the good news is, in the last poll that we have done independently, not an insider poll, not an internal poll, showed that Donald Trump was in reach. He was in single digits.

"Usually in New Jersey, statewide, a Republican is double-digits out, even high double-digits out. So, that's a good sign."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com