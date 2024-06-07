Polls: Trump Leads Biden in Nevada, Arizona

Former President Donald Trump leads President Joe Biden in swing states Arizona and Nevada, according to new Fox News polls released this week.

The Nevada survey, conducted during the first week of June, surveyed registered voters about their views on the various presidential candidates, including Biden, Trump, independent candidates Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cornel West, and Green Party candidate Jill Stein:

40% would vote for Biden.

45% would vote for Trump.

7% would vote for Kennedy.

2% would vote for West.

2% would vote for Stein.

1% would vote for another candidate.

1% would not vote.

2% don’t know.

In Arizona:

46% would vote for Trump.

41% would vote for Biden.

8% would vote for Kennedy.

1% would vote for West.

1% would vote for Stein.

The surveys also found that Trump and Biden have negative approval ratings, with the former president polling slightly better than the incumbent.

In Nevada:

Biden: 41% favorable, 58% unfavorable.

Trump: 45% favorable, 53% unfavorable.

Kennedy: 36% favorable, 48% unfavorable.

In Arizona, Biden weighed in at 42% favorable, with 58% unfavorable. Trump weighed in with 47% favorable, 51% unfavorable.

The poll also asked voters in Arizona and Nevada about their views on various issues, such as an amendment "establishing a right to an abortion":

73% in Nevada support establishing the right.

70% in Arizona support establishing the right.

22% in Nevada oppose establishing the right.

27% in Arizona oppose establishing the right.

Respondents were also asked if Trump received a fair trial in Manhattan on multiple felony counts of falsifying business records, the results of which were the same in Nevada and Arizona: 51% said Trump got a fair trial, and 46% said Trump did not get a fair trial.

Fox News polled 1,095 registered voters in Arizona and 1,069 registered voters in Nevada from June 1-4 with a margin of error of 3 percentage points for both surveys.