Trump: 'We're Going to Knock Off the Biden Crime Family'

Hailing the impact of Nevada as a key battleground state in the 2024 presidential election, presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump vowed to "knock off the Biden crime family."

"If we win Nevada, we win the whole thing," Trump told his Las Vegas, Nevada, rally that aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax and the free Newsmax2 streaming platform.

"With your help, we're going to win Nevada," he began in blistered Las Vegas heat. "We're going to defeat your Biden-loving, radical left Sen. Jacky Rosen, who's terrible, by the way. She's a terrible senator.

"We're going to knock off the Biden crime family — as they're a Biden family of crime, including the fact that they've weaponized the Department of Justice like has never happened in this country.

"We're going to end the weak and failed regime of Crooked Joe Biden, the worst president in the history of our country, and we're going to make America great again."

Trump began his stump speech in the 100-degree Las Vegas heat, denouncing Biden's lawless "open border situation."

"For 3½ years, the people of Nevada have had a front-row seat to Joe Biden's evil and criminal obliteration of our southern border," Trump said. "It was criminal what he's done."

Biden's latest moves to address his administration's asylum issues is just a political sleight of hand for election-year purposes, according to Trump.

"Did you see the other day he came out with a little plan: 'Let's make it a little bit tougher,' " Trump continued, "because he's getting killed in the polls. We're leading here by like 12 points. You know that. All we have to do is stop the steal and we have it made: Just stop the steal. We can't let that happen again.

"Last week, Crooked Joe signed an executive order that is pro-invasion, pro-child trafficking, pro-woman trafficking, pro-human trafficking, and pro-drug dealers. It's a pro-drug dealer bill. It's weak, it's ineffective."

Trump had warned his rallygoers to prepare for the 100-degree Las Vegas desert heat, making plans to protect them with water and shade.

"Now, it's not too hot out here, right?" Trump asked, taking the stage. "You know it's not bad. I heard it was going to be terrible. I heard it was going to be so hot — did you see? — we put out a notice saying, 'Don't come.'

"So only 20,000 people showed up," Trump joked.

