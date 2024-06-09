Trump Unveils Vow to End Federal Income Tax on Tips

Making an appeal to blue-collar service industry workers in Las Vegas, Nevada, presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump announced a new campaign vow to end federal taxes on tip-related income.

"So this is the first time I've said this — and for those hotel workers and people that get tips, you're going to be very happy — because when I get to office, we are going to not charge taxes on tips, people making tips: We're not going to do it," Trump told his Las Vegas campaign rally Sunday that aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax and the Newsmax2 streaming platform.

"And we're going to do that right away, first thing in office, because it's been a point of contention for years and years and years."

Nevada is not only a key battleground state for the 2024 presidential election, but it is a state with a large voting and working-class base that relies on tip-related income. It also is a big union state for hospitality workers, and Trump's campaign vow makes an appeal for their votes against President Joe Biden.

"You do a great job of service," Trump continued. "You take care of people, and I think it's care of people, and I think it's going to be something that really is deserved."

Tips are largely earned income for those in the service industry who put in extra effort and Trump wants them to be rewarded.

"More importantly, popular or unpopular — I do some unpopular things, too; if it's right for the country, I do what's right — but so those people that have jobs in restaurants, whatever the job may be, a tipping job, we're not going after for taxes anymore," Trump said.

"I announce that for the first time, first time I've brought it up. First time anyone's brought it up, I think. It's never been brought up before.

"And I also think it's very appropriate."

Trump has been battling Biden and the historic core of the Democrat voting base, contending for the union workers vote. It can potentially help him get over the top in a closely contested state like Nevada, which was one of the handful of states that decided the 2020 presidential election.

"If we win Nevada, we win the whole thing," Trump said, cutting his usual lengthy campaign rally speech to an hour due to the 100-degree desert heat and a malfunctioning teleprompter.

Off-prompter, Trump was his usual self.

"And by the way, isn't that breeze nice? Do you feel the breeze? Because I don't want anybody going on me," Trump said, wishing his rallygoers to avoid dying at his rally.

"We need every voter. I don't care about you. I just want your vote," he said, trolling his "fake news media" critics and anti-Trump opposition. "I don't care.

"See, now, the press will take that and they'll say, 'he said a horrible thing.'"

