Gorka to Newsmax: Activist Khalil to Be Deported ASAP

Sebastian Gorka, deputy assistant to the president and senior director for counterterrorism, told Newsmax on Monday that the deportation of Mahmoud Khalil, a pro-Palestinian activist, will be done "as quickly as possible."

A U.S. immigration judge in Louisiana ruled Friday that the Trump administration can proceed with its deportation case against Khalil, a former Columbia University graduate student who was born in a Palestinian refugee camp in Syria, holds Algerian citizenship, and became a U.S. lawful permanent resident last year. His wife, Noor Abdalla, is a U.S. citizen.

"The fact is, this individual is associated with and has clearly sympathized with publicly, a terrorist organization [Iranian-backed Hamas]," Gorka told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "When you are in this country as a foreign national, it is a privilege to be here as such. If you are supporting organizations that are responsible for genocidal acts in recent memory, that is a threat to the United States.

"So, as soon as he can be removed, and when we have people like Tom Homan and Kristi Noem and Stephen Miller, you know, this will be executed rapidly to keep America safe."

Homan is President Donald Trump's point man for mass deportations and border security, Noem is secretary of homeland security, and Miller is Trump's deputy chief of staff and homeland security adviser.

