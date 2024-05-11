Trump: I'm 'Going to Be Indicted Into the White House'

Mocking what he calls President Joe Biden's weaponization of justice against his political opponent, presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump trolled his rival for "indicting him into the White House."

"You see what's going on, all nonsense. And you got local DAs doing it, but the locals are run out of Washington and having meetings in Washington," Trump told his Wildwood campaign rally, which aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax and the Newsmax2 streaming platform. "We're going to win the state of New Jersey. They'll do anything to win. They think that that's going to win. It's not going to win, and it's really backfired.

"In fact, I heard they were going to do a couple of other things, and they said from Washington, 'Please don't do it. We're indicting him into the White House. He's going to be indicted into the White House.' They said, 'Don't do it.'"

Facing four indictments – including the ongoing criminal trial in New York – Trump noted the timing of what he considers the latest Democrats political ploy using the Biden Justice Department and district attorneys in deep blue areas of Fulton County, Georgia, and Manhattan, New York.

"They could have done it many, many years ago, and they waited till the election," Trump continued. "They waited right into the middle of the election. They even waited actually to see how I was doing. And in all fairness, I was No. 1 throughout the entire process. We did not have a hard time."

Trump hailed winning enough delegates to be the Republican nominee in what he believes to be record time, despite the multiple indictments.

"You know, we got it in record time," he said. "It was the fastest anybody has ever gotten the nomination, I think, from either party.

"Nobody has ever done it with that speed. That means you like me."

But Biden and the anti-Trump Democratic prosecutors should stop the political persecutions, Trump continued.

"You don't do that to your opponent," he said. "It's done in Third World countries. It's done in a banana republic. It's not done in the United States of America.

"So then I said, 'Well, now I'm able to speak freely' and that's when I call him the most grossly incompetent man in government, the worst president ever of any country."

Trump went all in on bashing Biden as mentally unfit to be president.

"The whole world is laughing at him," Trump said. "He is a fool. He is not a smart man. He never was. In prime time, he was considered stupid. I talk about him differently now.

"Because now the gloves are off. He's a bad guy. He should have never done that because it's so bad for our country — should have never done it. But again, I'll say it for the second time: He is by far the worst president in the history of our country."

Trump mocked the trials for making him more popular in the polls than ever before.

"It had the reverse effect," Trump concluded. "I'm higher now in the polls than I've ever been."

