WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: james comer | mark zuckerberg | biden administration | censorship | kamala harris | democrats

Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Zuckerberg Might Be Warning Harris

By    |   Tuesday, 27 August 2024 09:25 PM EDT

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Tuesday that the revelation from Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg about coerced censorship from the Biden-Harris administration could be a "warning sign" to the new Democrat presidential nominee.

Comer joined "Rob Schmitt Tonight" to discuss the timing of Zuckerberg's letter to the House Judiciary Committee that, among other things, said senior officials in the Biden-Harris administration had pressured his social media company to censor COVID-19 content during the pandemic.

Comer said getting the names of those who pressured Facebook will be a priority for Republicans.

"Several factors could be at play as to why he's coming forward now. Number one, there could be a whistleblower that's about to expose this. Number two, he may see the writing on the wall that there's a potential of a Republican administration that's going to come in and get to the truth one way or the other," Comer said. "Or thirdly, he may be sending a warning sign to Kamala Harris, who he views would be even more abusive to a company like Facebook and require even more censorship of conservatives."

In the letter, Zuckerberg said "the government pressure was wrong, and I regret we were not more outspoken about it," including demoting the Hunter Biden laptop story on Facebook.

"I'm glad that Zuckerberg has come forward now. But at the end of the day, there needs to be accountability for the government officials who actually were in charge of forcing Facebook to censor conservative speech," Comer told Schmitt. "Especially stories like the Hunter Biden laptop story, when they knew all along it was true.

"So what the next steps will be, will be for Zuckerberg and the Facebook executives to identify the specific people with the FBI and the specific people in the Biden-Harris administration who were insisting that they not only censor conservatives but be dishonest with their platform."

Comer called Zuckerberg's admission "enormous."

"I hope American people are paying attention because what you have here, with what Zuckerberg's come forward with is enormous, because this is a guy that we all know leans left," he said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Tuesday that the revelation from Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg about coerced censorship from the Biden-Harris administration could be a "warning sign" to the new Democrat presidential nominee.
james comer, mark zuckerberg, biden administration, censorship, kamala harris, democrats
405
2024-25-27
Tuesday, 27 August 2024 09:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved