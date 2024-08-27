Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Zuckerberg Might Be Warning Harris

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Tuesday that the revelation from Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg about coerced censorship from the Biden-Harris administration could be a "warning sign" to the new Democrat presidential nominee.

Comer joined "Rob Schmitt Tonight" to discuss the timing of Zuckerberg's letter to the House Judiciary Committee that, among other things, said senior officials in the Biden-Harris administration had pressured his social media company to censor COVID-19 content during the pandemic.

Comer said getting the names of those who pressured Facebook will be a priority for Republicans.

"Several factors could be at play as to why he's coming forward now. Number one, there could be a whistleblower that's about to expose this. Number two, he may see the writing on the wall that there's a potential of a Republican administration that's going to come in and get to the truth one way or the other," Comer said. "Or thirdly, he may be sending a warning sign to Kamala Harris, who he views would be even more abusive to a company like Facebook and require even more censorship of conservatives."

In the letter, Zuckerberg said "the government pressure was wrong, and I regret we were not more outspoken about it," including demoting the Hunter Biden laptop story on Facebook.

"I'm glad that Zuckerberg has come forward now. But at the end of the day, there needs to be accountability for the government officials who actually were in charge of forcing Facebook to censor conservative speech," Comer told Schmitt. "Especially stories like the Hunter Biden laptop story, when they knew all along it was true.

"So what the next steps will be, will be for Zuckerberg and the Facebook executives to identify the specific people with the FBI and the specific people in the Biden-Harris administration who were insisting that they not only censor conservatives but be dishonest with their platform."

Comer called Zuckerberg's admission "enormous."

"I hope American people are paying attention because what you have here, with what Zuckerberg's come forward with is enormous, because this is a guy that we all know leans left," he said.

