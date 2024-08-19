20 Reasons Why Legacy Media Became so Deceptive

In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, the role of media has never been more critical in shaping public opinion, influencing policy, and safeguarding democracy. However, the trust once placed in the legacy media has increasingly eroded due to a series of high-profile frauds, misinformation campaigns, and blatant biases.

What was once considered a somewhat credible media — and revered as the "fourth estate" checking the government — is now being scrutinized for its role in perpetuating baseless narratives that turn out to be dead wrong or intentional consumer fraud.

This article delves into 20 compelling reasons why the legacy media has become a factory of fraud and deception, exploring the systemic issues that have led to its decline in credibility and the consequences this has for society at large. We are at the point where it appears that the legacy media is taking money under the table to write fiction, positive PR, and even hit pieces.

1. The Fake Dossier Scandal

The infamous "pee tape" dossier, which was exposed as baseless fraud and hate speech, was funded by the DNC and the Clinton campaign. This “pee tape” fake evidence was utilized by various fraudsters to overthrow the U.S. government. The bogus claims in the “Fake Dossier” were sourced from an MI6 agent and a Russian “analyst” named Igor, and ultimately led to fines for those involved in perpetuating this misinformation. These fines may actually stand as evidence to file lawsuits in federal court at a later date. The fact that anti-Trump conspirators were caught colluding with Russians and MI6 agents to overthrow the U.S. government is one of the worst criminal chapters in our nation’s history. Further, criminal charges pertaining to these intentional acts and conspiracies to overthrow the government may still be filed for years to come.

2. Suppression of COVID-19 Treatments and Data

After President Trump left office, the death toll from COVID-19 tripled to over one million deaths, in part due to the media and government’s suppression of potential cures and treatments. The media’s refusal to report on alternative protocols contributed to vast and unnecessary fatalities. To this day, more children under age 19 were killed by the Swine Flu during the Obama years than by COVID-19.

3. The 'Fraudulent 51' Discredited Intel Agents’ Cover-Up

Over 50 of the top U.S. intelligence experts publicly dismissed concerns about potential crimes including bribery, fraud, human trafficking, prostitution, drugs, and other serious issues as disinformation.

This coordinated effort by D.C. insiders was a blatant attempt to overthrow Trump’s existing government, influence elections, and interfere with democracy, showcasing the deep-seated fraud within these supposed leaders of these institutions. Many of these Intel operatives may still be on the government payroll.

4. Rachel Maddow COVID Scam

On March 29, 2021, during an episode of The Rachel Maddow Show, Maddow made the following bizarre and uneducated assertion: "A vaccinated person gets exposed to the virus. The virus does not infect them. The virus cannot then use that person to go anywhere else. It cannot use a vaccinated person as a host to get more people. That means the vaccines will get us to the end of this."

One of the many reasons that so many lost loved ones across the USA is this ignorance and baseless fraud coming from illiterate or confused media sources. There is even a shocking montage video of celebrities and wealthy people claiming that the vaccine prevented infection and transmission.

You literally must see the video to believe how misguided these statements were. A montage of top officials and media personalities insisting the vaccine prevents infection and transmission can be found on Grabien - The Multimedia Marketplace. These types of defective public announcements alone probably caused untold harm and death to people around the world.

A class-action lawsuit against certain media for false statements would probably be a slam dunk in front of a jury trial. After viewing this video, it is probable that there will still be a class action lawsuit against these people or their networks for consumer fraud related to the vaccines and the risks.

5. Scam Polling Against Trump

In October 2016, the Washington Post and New York Times confidently claimed that Trump had no chance of winning the presidency. Their skewed data and so-called expert analyses were designed to defraud the public, further eroding trust in mainstream polling. Historically, Hitler and other despots used the media to promote fake polls and predictions, and this strategy has been around for decades.

The media continually finances what many would call “tainted samples” or fake polls while Trump is still polling 6 points higher than 2016 or 2020 right now according to Rasmussen.

6. Trump Assassination Plot, Video and Facts Suppressed

Major news outlets downplayed and ignored a clear assassination attempt against Trump, despite clear public video evidence. The media’s effort to suppress facts and downplay the event demonstrates a disturbing level of hate and an attempt to deceive the public. Photos and articles about Trump's historic and heroic survival of a terrorist attack were intentionally suppressed by media, leftists, socialists, and communists.

Other confused misfits baselessly claimed that Trump and the victims were not hit by bullets even though people died and others were critically injured.

7. Censorship of Biden’s Health Concerns

Numerous high-ranking Democrats and paid government officials ignored and dismissed any concerns about Joe Biden’s mental and physical health problems as conspiracy theories. This intentional negligence clearly puts U.S. security at risk. Articles and discussions about Biden’s cognitive decline were censored, delisted, and banned, using tactics reminiscent of the KGB and totalitarian regimes.

8. Election Interference and Election Fraud

Reports of election interference were systematically downplayed or ignored by the media in 2020, but when Trump won, the media 100% believed that there was some type of interference. When the press actively chooses to suppress evidence that exposes the flaws and integrity of elections, it betrays its role as a watchdog for democracy.

9. Ignoring Corruption Involving Democrats

The media has consistently ignored or minimized scandals involving prominent Democrats, creating a pattern of reputation management regarding how political figures are covered. This boosting of good press and links about Democrats while suppressing good PR about non-Democrats has become a new criminal pattern in the media and internet. The 5th Circuit Federal Appeals Court cases exposed the vast new tampering and election interference within government, mainly by leftist operatives.

10. Charlottesville Comments

What Happened: President Trump was widely reported as having referred to white supremacists as "very fine people" during the Charlottesville rally.

Outcome: The full context of President Trump’s statement showed he explicitly condemned white supremacists. Further, President Trump seems to have simply acknowledged a few Democrats as “good people” who were at the Charlottesville rally trying to protect their “Confederate Democrat” statues and monuments. While Trump does not care to protect the democrat’s Civil War Monuments, the nation’s democrats have still not apologized for slavery, Jim Crow or segregation.

11. Distorting Economic Reporting

After four years of the worst economy, inflation, and crime in 40 years, people know that the media can’t sugar-coat an economic disaster anymore. This economy has set families back a decade while many are bankrupt, in deep debt, or have given up and gone on welfare. Suicide at an all time high in the last 4 years.

12. Jussie Smollett Incident (2019)

Overview: Actor Jussie Smollett claimed to have been the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in Chicago. The incident garnered significant media attention, with many outlets initially reporting it as a hate crime.

Outcome: It was later revealed that Smollett had staged a fake racist attack, leading to charges of filing a false police report. The media's strange coverage was criticized for stoking racism and hate while accepting Smollett's account without any meaningful scrutiny. In the end, Smollett was exposed as a fraud along with the media who baselessly tried to paint this as some type of Ultra MAGA attack on a gay black man. The CHICAGO (AP) said — “A judge sentenced Jussie Smollett to 150 days in jail, branding the Black and gay actor a narcissistic charlatan for staging a hate crime against himself to grab the limelight……”

13. Silencing Conservative Voices

Conservative viewpoints are often marginalized or outright silenced by mainstream media outlets. This suppression of dissenting opinions limits public discourse and undermines the principles of free speech. The government and media have gone after conservative voices and have arrested and put in jail many of the dissenters who are now political prisoners.

14. Covington Catholic High School Controversy (2019)

Overview: A video of students from Covington Catholic High School, particularly Nicholas Sandmann, appearing to confront a Native American elder went viral. The media baselessly painted the young teen students as aggressors, sparking outrage.

Outcome: Additional footage showed that the situation was more complex, with the teenage boys being harassed by leftist groups before the confrontation. Several media outlets lost lawsuits for defamation and settled with Sandmann.

15. Ivermectin – The Media Fraud

What Happened: Some media outlets baselessly claimed that Trump promoted using "horse dewormer" (ivermectin) to treat COVID-19.

Outcome: Trump never promoted ivermectin specifically, and while it is a drug used in both humans and animals, the portrayal of this medicine solely as an animal medication is pure fraud and stupidity of the highest order.

16. 'Cages' for Migrant Children

What Happened: Photos of migrant children in "cages" were widely circulated by the media, with claims that the Trump administration was responsible.

Outcome: It was later revealed that these photos were taken during the Obama administration, and the horror of using such facilities began before Trump's presidency.

17. COVID-19 Travel Ban

What Happened: Trump's decision to impose a travel ban from China at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic was criticized as xenophobic and unnecessary by many in the media.

Outcome: After hundreds of thousands of people died, the travel restrictions were seen as a necessary measure that could have potentially slowed the virus's deadly spread.

18. Ukraine War Fraud

The media in the USA has repeatedly claimed that the Ukraine conflict can’t be resolved. Sadly, the war-mongers, media, and bureaucrats have not supported any meaningful diplomacy. This conflict has cost the USA up to $300 billion dollars already. This amount of money could have paid off the debt of 12 million Americans who had $25,000 each. Meanwhile, 190 million Americans have credit cards that must bear a debt burden of up to 25% APR each year, which is hitting women and minorities very hard.

19. Election News Suppression

Due to banning, de-amplification, and cover-ups, very few people know that Trump won on “election day 2020” by over 1 million votes in the battleground states. However, days after the election, 4-5 states were flipped with late-counted ballots away from President Trump.

20. Kamala Harris Bomb 'Fake Assassination Plot' Cover-Up?

There was some type of fake bomb planted at the DNC Headquarters while “VP Elect” Kamala Harris was there on January 6th, 2021. For whatever reason, nobody wants to report this incident, nobody has been arrested, and nobody wants to talk about it.

It seems that the fake bomb was put there to disrupt the J6 Votes by U.S. Senators to send the election fraud issues back to the states. Since 4-5 states were flipped to Biden after the election was over, 11 U.S. Senators had pledged to invalidate the certification of the 2020 Election.

However, with the fake bomb attack on Harris and former Speaker Pelosi allowing people to roam around the Capitol, the Senator Votes and 2020 election review were quashed. There has been various new videos discovered in recent months showing the police and bomb suspects.

These examples highlight the growing disconnect between legacy media and objective truth, where misinformation, suppression, and bias have become the norm rather than the exception. In a 2017 Survey by the Center for Public Integrity, it was found that 65% of journalists who contributed to political campaigns donated to Democrats and Socialists, compared to 7% who donated to Republicans.

The Impact of Government or Social Media Collusion on Truthful News

When government entities or social media platforms collude to suppress, de-amplify, or ban truthful news articles and videos, it can have a profound impact on public perception and the democratic process. The media’s actions to promote one party over another have a multi-billion dollar impact each year.

These types of political contributions have tainted the entire U.S. election integrity. If only one group gets press and all other voter groups get suppressed, there is no freedom of the press in the USA anymore. In essence, when truthful information is manipulated, it undermines the democratic process by creating an uneven playing field. This manipulation can serve as an indirect, but highly effective, form of support for a candidate, similar to the impact of a large financial contribution to their campaign.

Overall, the new pattern of fake news has hit new levels of “digital insurrection.” To think that several of the above news frauds were used to overthrow the U.S. government is something that would have been unthinkable in the USA 50 years ago.

However, bad actors can seed fake news, create fake dossiers, promote fake evidence, or use fake testimony while putting it into the news and then promoting the fraud widely. Before you know it, people wonder if it is true. In contrast, anti-Trump agents have worked with social media and intelligence agents to suppress damning evidence that would have guaranteed a Trump 2nd Term in 2020.

As with the fake “Dossier Pee Pee Hoax,” The Fake 51 Intel Agent Scam, and the bogus Vindman Hearsay testimony, these were both indirect and direct attempts to overthrow democracy using CIA and KGB-style tactics. Now, four years later, these various news scams have all been debunked, and most can clearly see that these attacks on democracy were coordinated and almost succeeded.

Commissioner George Mentz JD MBA CILS CWM® is the first in the USA to rank as a Top 50 Influencer & Thought Leader in: Management, PM, HR, FinTech, Wealth Management, and B2B according to Onalytica.com and Thinkers360.com. George Mentz JD MBA CILS is a CWM Chartered Wealth Manager ®, global speaker - educator, tax-economist, international lawyer and CEO of the GAFM Global Academy of Finance & Management ®. The GAFM is a EU accredited graduate body that trains and certifies professionals in 150+ nations under standards of the: US Dept of Education, ACBSP, ISO 21001, ISO 991, ISO 29993, QAHE, ECLBS, and ISO 29990 standards. Mentz is also an award winning author and award winning graduate law professor of wealth management of one of the top 30 ranked law schools in the USA.

