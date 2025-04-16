Harrison Fields to Newsmax: Senator's Trip to Return Garcia 'Abhorrent'

Harrison Fields, the deputy press secretary for President Donald Trump, told Newsmax Wednesday it's "abhorrent" for Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., to go to El Salvador to bring back Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

"We have a senator, a United States senator, traveling to El Salvador to try and bring an illegal immigrant who is affiliated with a gang — not just an ordinary gang, a horrific gang that kills for sport — back to Maryland," Fields said on "Newsline." It is incomprehensible that any United States senator would do this. But this goes to show you today's Democratic Party."

Fields pointed out Trump was elected by over 77 million Americans to secure the border and deport a large amount of illegal immigrants.

"Any Democrat, any media organization pushing against the president's will and the American people's will on this issue — it's not just bad politics. It's absolutely abhorrent," Fields said.

He was also critical of judges who he says are serving as "political activists" from behind the bench by ruling against Trump's deportations.

"The president of the United States, under Article 2, had the authority to do what he did," Fields said. "This is a person that is an illegal immigrant, not just a gang member. He should have never been here in the country to begin with. In 2019, there was a deportation order signed for him to get kicked out of the country. The standard is very clear."

Fields added, "El Salvador's president said they have no intentions on bringing this person back. It would be outrageous for the United States to just start demanding and plucking citizens of other countries out from their country to bring them back to the United States."

