Zuckerberg: Biden Admin Pressured Meta to Censor COVID Info

Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg said senior officials in the Biden administration had pressured his social media company to censor COVID-19 content during the pandemic, adding that he would push back if this were to happen again.

Urgent: Trump Adviser Reveals More Suppressed Information... See Here

Zuckerberg also said it was wrong for his social media platforms to suppress news coverage of the Hunter laptop ahead of the 2020 election, the New York Post reports.

In a letter dated Aug. 26, Zuckerberg told the judiciary committee of the U.S. House of Representatives that he regretted not speaking up about this pressure earlier, as well as some decisions the owner of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp had made around removing certain content.

"In 2021, senior officials from the Biden Administration, including the White House, repeatedly pressured our teams for months to censor certain COVID-19 content, including humor and satire, and expressed a lot of frustration with our teams when we didn't agree," Zuckerberg wrote in the letter, which was posted by the Committee on the Judiciary on its Facebook page.

"I believe the government pressure was wrong, and I regret we were not more outspoken about it," he wrote. "I also think we made some choices that, with the benefit of hindsight and new information, we wouldn't make today."

In his letter to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, Zuckerberg recalled that in the fall of 2020, "when we saw a New York Post story reporting on corruption allegations involving then-Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's family, we sent that story to fact-checkers for review and temporarily demoted it while waiting for a reply.

"It's since been made clear that the reporting was not Russian disinformation, and in retrospect, we shouldn't have demoted the story," the billionaire tech entrepreneur continued.

The White House and Meta did not respond to a request for comment outside U.S. business hours.

In its Facebook post, the House Judiciary Committee called the letter a "big win for free speech" and said that Zuckerberg had admitted that "Facebook censored Americans."

In the letter, Zuckerberg also said he would not make any contributions to support electoral infrastructure in this year's presidential election so as to "not play a role one way or another" in the November vote.

During the last election, which was held in 2020 during the pandemic, the billionaire contributed $400 million via the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, his philanthropy venture with his wife, to support election infrastructure, a move that drew criticism against the so-called "Zuckerbucks" and lawsuits from some groups that said the move was partisan.