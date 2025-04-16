Judge: Trump Admin Ignored Deportation Order

A U.S. federal judge on Wednesday found "probable cause" to hold President Donald Trump's administration in contempt of court for violating his order last month halting deportations of Venezuelan migrants under a wartime law.

A Trump administration spokesman promised immediate action to block the action threatened by U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in Washingto

Boasberg said the administration demonstrated "willful disregard" for his March 15 order barring the government from deporting Venezuelan alleged gang members to El Salvador under the Alien Enemies Act.

When Boasberg, who was nominated to the court by Democrat President Barack Obama, issued the order, two planes of Venezuelans were on their way from the United States to El Salvador and had not returned to the United States. He said there was probable cause to find the government in criminal contempt.

"The Court does not reach such conclusion lightly or hastily; indeed, it has given Defendants ample opportunity to rectify or explain their actions," Boasberg wrote in his ruling. "None of their responses has been satisfactory."

"We plan to seek immediate appellate relief," White House Communications Director Steven Cheung said in a statement after the judge's ruling. "The President is 100 percent committed to ensuring that terrorists and criminal illegal migrants are no longer a threat to Americans and their communities across the country."

Boasberg warned he could refer the matter for prosecution if the administration does not “purge” its contempt by voluntarily obeying his order. The administration could do so by returning to U.S. custody those who were sent to the El Salvador prison in violation of his order so that they “might avail themselves of their right to challenge their removability," Boasberg said.

If the Justice Department declines to prosecute the matter, Boasberg said he will appoint another attorney to prosecute the contempt.

“The Constitution does not tolerate willful disobedience of judicial orders — especially by officials of a coordinate branch who have sworn an oath to uphold it," Boasberg wrote.

"Boasberg says the Venezuelans do NOT need to be brought back to the US for the contempt to be purged. But he does say that if the administration doesn't comply, he'll call for live witness testimony to determine which individual should be punished for violating his order," ABC Audio's Steven Portnoy wrote on X.

"And Boasberg nods to the idea that DOJ may decline to prosecute administration officials for criminal contempt... "If the Government 'declines' or 'the interest of justice requires,' the Court will 'appoint another attorney to prosecute the contempt,'" Portnoy posted.

This report contains material from The Associated Press, Reuters, and AFP.