John Schneider to Newsmax: 'It's Wonderful' Christians 'No Longer Timid'

Actor and filmmaker John Schneider, best known for his portrayal of Beauregard "Bo" Duke in the TV show "The Dukes of Hazzard," told Newsmax Wednesday, "It's wonderful" that Christians are "no longer timid" with a bold and unapologetic leader in the White House like President Donald Trump.

"It's wonderful that we're seeing this; it's wonderful that we're no longer timid," Schneider said on "National Report." "You know, being a Christian was kind of like being a Republican. You whispered it. … You didn't put this hat on, right? … You whispered your faith; you whispered your Christianity; you whispered your conservatism. But now, as I like to say, it's their turn to whisper. We have the floor. This is a filibuster that is never going to end."

He added, "We are not going to allow the enemy — and I mean the enemy of freedom, the enemy of free thought, the enemy of community — we're not going to allow that to take over again. We can't. We did drop the ball. I applaud President Trump and his administration and everyone who is now no longer whispering that they are Christian or no longer whispering that they are Americans, no longer whispering that they are conservatives; I applaud all of that."

But, Schneider said, "Don't get too comfortable with it." He urged people to "keep this wonderful wave going" by "helping your neighbor" and not being afraid to ask for help if needed.

"In Hollywood and really in many, many places, I think perhaps, sadly, all walks of life, we got timid, and we dropped the ball," he said. "So, now that we have the ball, don't ever let it go. … It doesn't mean beat people over the head with your Christianity, because I don't like that either. It means exhibit your faith for other people to see. Be an example. Practice what you preach, basically," he said.

He added, "What is one of the wonderful things about President Donald J. Trump is that every single day we see him practicing what he's been preaching since he was 25, 26 years old. I think it's wonderful. … You don't have to agree with him. I mean, you don't have to tariff your neighbor, right? But just follow his bold example of how he lives his faith, how he lives his belief system, and the world — not just the United States, not just Hazard [Kentucky], not just your hometown and mine — the entire world will be better for it."

Schneider said the Trump administration is "shifting the status quo" in that people "are now starting to think more about helping our neighbor."

"I'm in Hazard, Kentucky, right now, in the parking lot of the beautiful Hampton Inn in Hazard, Kentucky," he said. "We're here because they had some serious flooding. … But, you know, I think that once a Jimmy Stewart movie, once a John Wayne movie hits, then the powers that be, or so-called powers that be, in Hollywood will realize that there's a whole lot more of us, like the folks here in Hazard, like the folks in your community who depend upon one another, who are not depending upon a free lunch or an easy job."

