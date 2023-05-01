Rep. Comer to Newsmax: 'Missing Pieces' In Biden Family Finances

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said he's anxiously awaiting Hunter Biden's financial disclosures during a contentious paternity case — including any admission that Biden owned the infamous laptop abandoned at a Delaware repair shop, and how much money he makes from his artwork.

"We've learned a lot about Hunter Biden's finances as well as the Biden family finances with respect to their influence peddling," Comer said Monday on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "But there's still a few missing pieces.

"I'm interested to see whether or not they admit that the laptop is theirs. Of course, we know it is. But he's denied that from day one, and Joe Biden said in front of the American people in the debate between he and [former] President [Donald] Trump that, in fact, it was not his son's laptop, that it was Russian disinformation."

Comer added that he's "anxious to see how much money Hunter Biden's made from selling his high-priced artwork, and if we can find out who, in fact, was buying that artwork," along with "whether or not [Hunter Biden] has offshore accounts."

Comer said a House panel will likely call on Secretary of State Antony Blinken to defend his previous statements about Hunter Biden's laptop, said he believes there were "many" in the Obama and Biden administrations who were allegedly aware of Hunter Biden's "influence-peddling scheme."

"Some committee will bring Blinken in at some point in the very near future to determine … whether or not he wants to revise his statements now that evidence is come forward that proves that he was not truthful," about the laptop, Comer said. "Maybe it was an oversight on his part.

"But what we do know from our investigation, the Biden family influence peddling is that part of what Hunter Biden would do when he would go to our adversaries, particularly the Chinese Communist Party … saying that he had family and friends in high places in the federal government.

"Of course, the president continues to not tell the truth and say he didn't know anything about his son's business dealings. … We believe there were many other people, both in the Obama administration and in the current Biden administration, that Hunter was in constant communication with, that he was helping to bring in on his influence-peddling scheme."

According to Comer, it's also "suspicious" that CIA director William Burns and a former Obama White House lawyer, among others, reportedly met with sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

"It's very frustrating that the law enforcement and intelligence community will not be transparent with this investigation," Comer said. "This is something that I think every American is interested in.

"There are a lot of conspiracy theories out there. There are a lot of very influential men in very high ranking positions in every industry in America, including the federal government, that would link to Jeffrey Epstein, and we hope we learn about who was involved in that."