2 GOP Leaders: Blinken Should Resign Over Laptop Letter

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., and Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., are demanding that Secretary of State Antony Blinken resign over his role in a letter concerning Hunter Biden's laptop.

The letter, signed by 51 former intelligence officals and released just prior to the 2020 presidential election, claimed that the contents of the the laptop were Russian disinformation. That has since proved to be false, with polls showing enough Biden voters say they would have changed their votes if they had been told the truth that then-President Donald Trump would have won reelection.

The two made the demands following Thursday night's release of former CIA Director Mike Morell's testimony that Blinken had urged him to put together the letter in October 2020 to aid the Biden campaign.

Morell said he agreed to do so because Blinken had contacted him and asked him to arrange the letter to help Joe Biden's election chances.

"This, in my opinion, probably disqualifies him to serve as the secretary of state," Biggs told Just the News on Friday.

Biggs, who is a member of the House Judiciary and Oversight committees that are probing influence peddling allegations against the Biden family, said that Blinken is discredited from dealing with foreign countries as chief diplomat since he allegedly blamed a foreign government for interfering with a U.S. election without any evidence, simply to create a debate talking point.

"Let's talk about our allies who now don't trust us at all," he said. "And why would they? They think we're weak, untrustworthy. How in the world can he remain our spokesperson to the world? ... I just don't see how he can, and he should go. I think he's irreparably harmed the United States."

Johnson led the 2020 Senate probe that found that Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings during Joe Biden's vice presidency hurt U.S. national security. Johnson also called for Blinken to resign if Morell's allegations are found to be true.

"And if he doesn't resign, he should be impeached," he told Star News Network on Friday. "Again, so many members of the Biden administration have this level of deceit, dishonesty, and corruption. This is a lawless administration."

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan conducted the interview with Morell and has called on Blinken to answer questions on if the president or other officials were involved.

Democrats on the committee called the GOP version of Morell's testimony slanted.

"Jim Jordan has released cherry-picked excerpts of a transcribed interview," a Democratic House Judiciary Committee spokesman said. "To be clear, no part of that interview demonstrates that Tony Blinken or any other Biden campaign official asked Mike Morell to write a letter about Hunter Biden's laptop."

In another part of the transcript released by Democrats, Morell said he did not recall that Blinken asked him specifially to write the letter. "My memory is that he did not, right. My memory is that he asked what I thought."