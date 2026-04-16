Kyle Lowder, Kenzie Beach Named Co-Hosts of 'Wake Up America Weekend'

Newsmax announced Thursday that it has named Kyle Lowder and Kenzie Beach as co-hosts of "Wake Up America Weekend."

"Wake Up America Weekend" airs Saturdays from 7 to 9 a.m. ET and Sundays from 7 to 10 a.m. ET on Newsmax.

Two-time Emmy nominee Lowder joins Newsmax from Reno, Nevada, where he anchored the weekday morning news for CBS affiliate KTVN for three years.

Before his career in television news, Lowder spent 23 years in the entertainment industry in Los Angeles working on the big and small screen, predominantly at the national network level. In addition to films, he appeared for more than 16 years on the globally popular television programs "Days of Our Lives" and "The Bold and the Beautiful."

Emmy-nominated Beach joins Newsmax from FOX10 Phoenix, where she was a news reporter. She also spent three years as weekend anchor and reporter for WRBL News in Columbus, Georgia. She has reported on stories ranging from Georgia elections to Arizona's U.S. southern border security.

"I am so thrilled and honored to be joining Newsmax in this new role. 'Wake Up America Weekend' has gone through a major rebrand and will offer our viewers a new, insightful, and refreshing way to start their weekend mornings. My sincere gratitude to Chris Ruddy, Gary Kanofsky, and the Newsmax team for tasking me with this responsibility.

"I feel very blessed to join the talented team at Newsmax," said Beach. "Being part of your mornings and a trusted voice in your home is something I take to heart. At the end of the day, this isn't just about headlines — it's about real people and real lives. I'm so excited to connect with you and be part of your weekends — wake up with us every Saturday and Sunday."

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