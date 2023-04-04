×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: hunter biden | art | georges bergès | soho | exhibit

Hunter Biden to Sell Art to Anonymous NYC Buyers

By    |   Tuesday, 04 April 2023 05:04 PM EDT

First son Hunter Biden is poised to continue selling art to anonymous New York City buyers this week amid an ongoing probe into the self-taught painter's transactions by House Republicans.

The president's son is slated to attend a New York art exhibition on Thursday, where his paintings will be featured alongside renowned abstract artists Elaine de Kooning and Helen Frankenthaler, according to the New York Post.

The event will reportedly be held at the eponymous Soho gallery of Hunter's art dealer, Georges Bergès.

Adam Thompson, a well-known artist from Miami, told Breitbart News that Hunter should donate a percentage of the proceeds from any anonymous sales he makes to arts education.

"I hope Hunter Biden has some at least some self-awareness of how his work got where it is — and I hope he'll think about kicking some of it back to some school art programs and not just to 'the big guy,'" he said.

The anonymous art sales have come under scrutiny from congressional Republicans, who have raised concerns about who might be buying Hunter's pieces and why.

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., previously told Breitbart he is 95% sure that Hunter's sold artwork has made its way to China, potentially compromising the president.

In January, Comer sent Bergès a letter calling on him to provide information related to the anonymous buyers of Hunter's art and all communications between his New York gallery and the White House about their deal to hide the purchasers' identities.

"For over a decade, the Biden family has profited from Joe Biden's positions as a public official," Comer wrote. "Your arrangement with Hunter Biden raises serious ethics concerns and calls into question whether the Biden family is again selling access and influence. Despite being a novice artist, Hunter Biden received exorbitant amounts of money selling his artwork, the buyers' identities remain unknown, and you appear to be the sole record keeper of these lucrative transactions."

On Friday, House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, questioned if Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is investigating Hunter's art deals.

"Is Alvin Bragg looking into Hunter Biden's art sales and business records in New York City?" Jordan tweeted the day after a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict former President Donald Trump following Bragg's investigation. "Outrageous."

Corruption is rampant in the art industry. A Senate subcommittee report from 2020 explained how the market serves as a vehicle for money laundering.

"The art industry is considered the largest, legal unregulated industry in the United States," the report read. "Unlike financial institutions, the art industry is not subject to Bank Secrecy Act's ('BSA') requirements, which mandate detailed procedures to prevent money laundering and to verify a customer's identity."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.

Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
First Son Hunter Biden is poised to continue selling art to anonymous New York City buyers this week amid an ongoing probe into the self-taught painter's transactions by House Republicans.
hunter biden, art, georges bergès, soho, exhibit
450
2023-04-04
Tuesday, 04 April 2023 05:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved