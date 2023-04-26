Report: Blinken Used Personal Email With Hunter Biden

Secretary of State Antony Blinken in 2015 used his personal email address instead of his government address to set up meetings and lunches with Hunter Biden, according to a report in The Washington Examiner.

Blinken, former President Barack Obama's Deputy Secretary of State at the time, set up a meeting using his AOL address instead of his state.gov address when Hunter Biden asked to get together to get his "advice on a couple of things."

"Have a few minutes next week to grab a cup of coffee? I know you are impossibly busy but would like to get your advice on a couple of things. Best, Hunter," Biden wrote.

Blinken responded: "Absolutely. I'm just about to land in Tokyo en route back D.C. from Burma. I'll be in office from Tuesday on. Copying Linda in my office to find a good time. Look forward to seeing you. Tony."

Hunter Biden forwarded Blinken's reply to Devon Archer, a fellow member of on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian natural gas company on which Biden served.

"Roger," Archer responded.

The lunch took place on July 22, 2015, according to the emails, but details about the meeting are not known.

Blinken's ties to Biden have drawn the attention of House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., who is leading a probe into Hunter Biden's overseas business interests.

"[National security adviser] Jake Sullivan's in a lot of trouble," Comer told "Fox & Friends First" on Tuesday. "I would make the argument that Antony Blinken's in a lot of trouble … We have a national security crisis on our hands, and the information that I've seen … It's very concerning."

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., and Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., on Tuesday demanded that Blinken resign over his role in a letter concerning Hunter Biden's laptop.

The letter, signed by 51 former intelligence officials and released just before the 2020 presidential election, claimed that the contents of the the laptop were Russian disinformation. That has since proved to be false.