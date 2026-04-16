Van Drew to Newsmax: Democrats Turning on Israel, 'Mind Boggling'

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., on Thursday on Newsmax blasted Democrats after the Senate rejected an effort from Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., to block the sale of U.S. bombs and firearms to Israel, with a growing number of Democrats opposed to the arms sales amid widespread hunger and suffering in Gaza.

Speaking on "Ed Henry: The Big Take," Van Drew said the 40–59 vote underscores what he called a steady erosion of support for the key U.S. ally.

The resolution failed, with seven Democrats joining Republicans in opposing the effort to halt the arms transfer.

Van Drew said the outcome reflects a broader trend he has observed during his time in Congress.

"In the years I've been in Congress now, I have seen a constant and consistent movement of Democrats away from supporting Israel and supporting those that would destroy Israel," Van Drew said.

"It's mind boggling. It doesn't make sense."

Twenty-seven Democrats — more than half the caucus — voted for the resolution that applied to assault rifles, and 24 voted for the resolution that applied to bomb sales.

It was more than any of Sanders' previous efforts, which at a high mark in November last year gained 18 votes from Democrats.

Van Drew framed the vote as part of a wider pattern of policy positions he disagrees with, drawing comparisons to Democratic stances on issues such as immigration.

"Day after day, they come up with something else," he said, adding that the U.S. has historically maintained a strong and steady relationship with Israel.

Van Drew emphasized Israel's role in the Middle East, describing it as a stabilizing force in a region facing ongoing geopolitical challenges.

He pointed to evolving relationships among some Arab nations as evidence of potential progress.

"There's been a real consistent relationship between Israel and the United States of America," he said. "They are a civilizing force in the Mideast."

He also referenced the Abraham Accords, normalization agreements reached during the Trump administration between Israel and several Arab nations, as a foundation for future diplomacy.

"When you look at the United Arab Emirates and many of the countries in the Mideast, we're starting to come together," Van Drew said.

"We still have potential for a great day for another Abraham Accords, for a golden age where there's peace."

However, Van Drew argued that such progress could be undermined by what he characterized as Democratic alignment with adversarial actors in the region.

"It can happen, but it's not what the Democrats [are] supporting, folks like the folks in Iran," he said.

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