Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Gov. Newsom Facing Hospice Fraud Probe

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Wednesday his panel is zeroing in on California Gov. Gavin Newsom as part of a sweeping investigation into alleged hospice fraud in the Golden State.

In an appearance on "Wake Up America," Comer said the probe will examine whether Newsom and his administration knew about or failed to stop what he described as widespread abuse of taxpayer funds.

"$3.5 billion in hospice fraud in the state of California, primarily in Los Angeles County," Comer noted.

Comer pointed to alarming early findings that suggest serious oversight failures under Newsom's leadership.

"One thing that we found that just shocked us thus far in the investigation is 18% of the entire hospice budget was billed into Los Angeles County," he said.

Comer also cited a dramatic spike in California hospice providers as a key warning sign.

"There has been a 1,500% increase in people who were apparently registering as hospice providers," he said.

Comer stressed that hospice care is a widely supported program that should not be vulnerable to abuse.

"Hospice is one program that I think every American supports," he said. "Hospice is there in your darkest times for your family — and to see that the money was abused."

According to Comer, the investigation into Newsom mirrors a previous Oversight Committee probe into Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

"What we're trying to figure out is what we figured out in Minnesota — whether or not the governor, Tim Walz, and Minnesota knew about the welfare fraud," he said. "We proved that he did."

Comer said that precedent is guiding the committee's approach as it turns its attention to California.

"We're rolling over into California now," he said.

"We're going to investigate Gavin Newsom. We're going to investigate more about the hospice fraud."

Comer argued the situation reflects a broader trend among blue states.

"This is a recurring theme we're seeing with Democrat governors all over the United States," he said.

Comer concluded by emphasizing the need for accountability at the highest levels of state government.

"There is a total lack of concern for taxpayer dollars, especially in good programs like hospice, where everyone supports," he said.

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