Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Dems Fixate on Trump Family, Not Epstein

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Friday that Democrats are trying to drag the Trump family into the congressional Jeffrey Epstein investigation instead of keeping the focus on justice for victims and government failures.

During an appearance on Newsmax's "American Agenda," Comer reacted after Democrats on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee called for first lady Melania Trump to testify before Congress as part of the panel's Epstein-related probe.

The Democrat push came after the first lady read a statement at the White House to deny allegations that she had a close relationship with the late convicted sex offender.

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., argued that Trump could have "relevant information," suggesting that if she said Epstein "was not acting alone," it could make her testimony pertinent to the investigation.

Comer made clear he believes Democrats are less interested in uncovering facts than in attaching the Trump name to the case.

"The Democrats have one focus with respect to the FBI investigation, and that's Trump — any Trump: Donald Trump, Melania Trump, any of Trump's children. Anything that pertains to Trump, that's what the Democrats are focused on," he said.

Comer said Republicans are approaching the matter from a different direction, with an emphasis on answers, accountability, and the victims Epstein left behind.

"Republicans, mostly we're focused on trying to get the truth for the American people," he said.

"And we're trying to provide justice for the victims, as well as answer the question I think every American has who's kept up with this case: How did the government fail?"

Comer then ticked through what he described as the most glaring breakdowns in the Epstein saga, starting with the disgraced financier's Florida plea deal.

"We know that Epstein got a sweetheart plea deal in 2008 in Palm Beach. We know that he was allowed to go on work release, where he continued to abuse victims," he said.

"We know that there was a decade there after he got off on probation when he continued to abuse women," the congressman continued.

"How did this happen? How did the government fail the victims?"

Comer said that is the core of the committee's investigation, even as time and fading memories complicate the effort.

"That's what our investigation is all about. We hope that we're able to provide some accountability to some of these bad actors," he said.

"But many of the men have passed away, and many of the men that we've already brought in for depositions have said they can't recall anything. We're doing our best."

Comer closed by accusing Democrats of losing sight of the victims.

"It's very frustrating leading this investigation when you have Democrats, if they hear the word 'Trump,' they just lose their mind and start clutching their pearls and focus on that instead of what's important, and that's providing justice for the victims," he said.

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