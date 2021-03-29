Rep. Hice to Newsmax TV: Dems Claims on Georgia Election Law 'An Outright Lie'

Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., castigated Democratic rhetoric criticizing Georgia’s recently enacted election law changes as racist, calling the claim “an outright lie” on Newsmax TV and deploring the accusation that the intention is to keep people from voting.

“It never ceases to amaze me what the left will do to try to create fear in the hearts of people,” Hice said on “Spicer & Co.” on Monday. “All this law is about is trying to make sure that we get legal votes and those legal votes are counted and to do in such a way with as little intimidation or harassment and so forth as possible.”

His comments came following video segments in which failed Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams called the changes racist and President Joe Biden derided the law, claiming those waiting in line to vote could not be provided something to drink or eat. In fact, the law prohibits outside political groups from providing the material within 150 feet in an attempt to influence their vote.

“What you just heard is just a bunch of lies, just a bunch of fear mongering,” said Hice, 60, who represents Georgia’s 10th Congressional District east of Atlanta and is running for the state’s secretary of state. “There’s absolute no truth whatsoever to what was just said. It’s typical talking points from the left to try to bring race into something that has nothing other than ‘Let’s have fair elections. That’s what this is all about.’

“Let’s just have free and fair elections. Let’s makes sure people ask for ID so that we know they’re an honest voter or registered voter and let’s make sure that vote counts. And to try to portray it as anything otherwise is just an outright lie.”

Hice noted that the food and drink provision is specifically intended to keep groups from trying to influence voters.

“There have been incidences where people have come passing out food, water and all that sort of thing for the sole purpose of trying to promote a particular candidate while these individuals are waiting in line,” Hice added. “The Georgia General Assembly just said ‘Look, we’re not going to do that.’

“They did provide water, by the way in Line 1888. Poll workers can provide water and also, as I understand it, water can actually be in coolers without names of any candidates and that sort of thing. So, it is available for those who happen to be in long lines.”

