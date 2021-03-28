Sen. Lindsey Graham: Biden Played 'Race Card' on Election Law

President Joe Biden's rebuke of Georgia passing election laws was a "sick" playing of the "race card," Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., charged.

"You know what's sick is have the president of the United States played the race card continuously in such a hypocritical way," Graham told "Fox News Sunday." "He said the filibuster is a relic of the Jim Crow era. Well, he made an hour speech when he was a senator, suggesting the filibuster was the best thing for the Senate to make different than the House."

Republicans ripped Biden's comments on the filibuster, considering this Senate has yet to use the filibuster, while the Democrats in the past Senate controlled by Republicans frequently used it how Biden was rejecting its use.

"Every time a Republican does anything, we're a racist," Graham said. "If you're a white conservative, you're a racist. If you're a Black Republican, you're either a prop or Uncle Tom."

Graham noted Georgia was lawfully passing legislation to codify election laws that were abused under the guise of COVID-19 last year, and proceeded to reject House Democrats' H.R. 1 For the People Act as "the biggest power grab in the history of our country" and "institutionalizes ballot harvesting."

Democrats "use the racism card to advance a liberal agenda, and we're tired of it," Graham told host Chris Wallace. "H.R. 1 is sick, not what they're doing in Georgia."

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed reforms to the state's election laws, including a voter I.D. requirement for an absentee ballot requests, and regulation ballot drop boxes.

Graham supported the reforms, but he does disagree with some parts of it, including making it illegal to hand out food and water to people waiting in line to vote.

"That doesn't make a whole lot of sense to me," Graham said.

Republicans have argued Democrats' grassroots efforts to recruit voters to vote for their candidates could ostensibly bribe voters with freebies as they stand in line to vote.