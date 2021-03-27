Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to Newsmax TV: Georgia Election Laws Long Overdue

Changes to Georgia's election law sought to stomp out some of the Democrat-pushed voting rules, which Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., admits should have been passed before the Jan. 5 Senate runoffs.

"The problem in Georgia is we've got targeted heavily by outside groups that were interested in recruiting voters for the candidates that they want," Taylor Greene told Newsmax TV's "Saturday Report."

"Stacey Abrams ran an amazing ground game. I give her a lot of credit and respect for that, but at the same time we've got to have laws in Georgia that protect our election. And it's not that difficult."

Taylor Greene, a first-term GOP member of the House, told host Carl Higbie that voting should be as quick and convenient as a fast food drive-thru.

"I think voting should be that simple, and I'm glad to see Georgia finally did something about it," she added to Higbie. "I just wish they had done it before the Senate runoff races."

Democrats decry voting laws as restrictive of one's right to vote, but the goal should be to secure our elections and root out election fraud, Taylor Greene noted.

"I'm not concerned about any voter in Georgia being restricted that in any way," she said, saying voter I.D. is crucial for a free and fair elections.

"Here's the facts: We've got to have I.D. to go vote, you have to show an I.D. to buy alcohol, you have got ot show an I.D. need to buy tobacco, and you have to show and have a driver's license to drive.

"This is something that's important and it's good. We're also society used to standing in line. We can stand in line to buy her groceries, we can stand in line to ride at Six flags, and we can stand in line for things that we think are very important. There are no restrictions on Georgia voters."

Georgia's election reforms sought to strike back at the massive Democratic push for mail-in ballots without I.D. or signature verification under the guise of COVID-19 and without state legislature approval.

"What happened in our last election is very concerning, too many absentee ballots just being able to be mailed in," Taylor Greene concluded. "And I'm very interested in secure elections, and that's something that both sides of the aisle should care about."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizion and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here