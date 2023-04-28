×
Tags: grenell | biden | tucker | election

Ric Grenell to Newsmax: 'I Think It's Over' for Biden

By    |   Friday, 28 April 2023 01:52 PM EDT

Ric Grenell, former U.S. Ambassador to Germany, told Newsmax that all-time low approval ratings for President Joe Biden have doomed chances for reelection in 2024.

Results from a Gallup poll Thursday showed Biden's approval rating at a low of 37%.

"These polling numbers are terrible," Grenell said on Friday's "John Bachman Now." "They're the lowest we've seen. Joe Biden is in trouble here, and it's really going to be difficult to tell the American people that things are normal.

"The rest of us outside of Washington, D.C., have to start raising our voices and saying, 'Washington, D.C., is radical, crazy.' The world is watching it.

"So we can really run this whole election on a return to common sense. And that's what Donald Trump does. He's constantly the guy on the outside that talks in common sense. People respond to that. I think that Joe Biden cannot improve those numbers. I think it's over for him."

Grenell called Biden a "bumbling" president who can barely walk.  

"Everyone who lives outside of Washington, D.C., is laughing at him," Grenell said.

Grenell also said he expects Democrats to take a hard look at Robert Kennedy Jr., who is challenging Biden for the Democrat presidential nomination.

"He's an old-school liberal," Grenell said of Kennedy. "He's not a crazy radical. He rejects a lot of what's happening. So, I think you're going to see a lot of people who are old-school liberals, maybe Bernie Sanders' supporters, people who are consistently of the mindset that we have to fight for the working class and we need common sense.

"We don't need the kind of radical takeover. I think they're going to be looking at Robert Kennedy Jr."

Grenell also addressed Tucker Carlson's ouster at Fox News.

"Tucker is more popular than Fox News. And the management of Fox News needs to understand that," Grenell said. "Tucker is extremely popular. He's an intellect[ual]. He's somebody who is also practical.

"He's someone who is filled with common sense and people see that, and so I think they did overestimate the fact that their brand was bigger than his. I think his brand is more likable and people are going to respond, certainly, from their audience."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Friday, 28 April 2023 01:52 PM
