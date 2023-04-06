Ric Grenell to Newsmax: WH Press Are 'Bobbleheads' for Dems

The White House press corps Thursday allowed the Biden administration to claim anyone but President Joe Biden is to blame for the deadly, failed, and unconditional withdrawal of Afghanistan, according to former Ambassador Ric Grenell on Newsmax.

"Those of us who live outside of Washington are looking at this mess and saying, 'What? Why can't people see this? Where are the journalists who are pushing back and challenging those people who are in government?'" Grenell, the former Trump administration's acting director of national intelligence, told Thursday's "Spicer & Co."

"You're supposed to have reporters who are courageous and who speak to power, and they speak truth to power."

But, instead, media in Washington, D.C., act as "bobbleheads" for Biden and his officials, Grenell lamented to host Sean Spicer.

"We have a whole bunch of journalists right now who are the envy of dictators around the world, because the whole system in Washington is just a bunch of bobbleheads for the ruling party," Grenell said.

"It's really sad and it's going to ruin our country, if the rest of us outside of Washington don't stand up, get involved, and say, 'Enough is enough; we want common sense; bring back common sense.'"

Grenell noted former Obama administration National Security Adviser Susan Rice is a veritable "Wizard of Oz," running this administration as a hidden force behind the curtain.

Biden's disastrous withdrawal is on the shoulders of Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, Grenell concluded.

"Both were the deputies to Susan Rice during the Obama administration when Susan Rice was national security adviser — both of them were deputies to Susan; Susan is controlling both intelligence and diplomacy right now from behind the curtain," Grenell said.

"There are very few journalists willing to scrutinize her. She is running all of these departments, both of those individuals who run those departments owe their entire political career to Susan Rice.

"She hand picked them to get these jobs. So all of this is politics."

