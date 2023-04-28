×
Tags: gallup | poll | joe biden | low | approval | economy

Gallup Poll: Biden's Approval Rating at 37 Percent All-Time Low

Friday, 28 April 2023 10:01 AM EDT

President Joe Biden's approval rating has plummeted to 37% — the lowest since he's been in the Oval Office, according to a new Gallup poll.

Biden's disapproval rating is at 59%.

Prior to the current poll, his lowest approval rating in the Gallup poll had been 38% in July, 2022, with 59% disapproval. But, aside from that, for most of the last 19 months, his approval rating has hovered in the poll's low 40% range.

Last month, the poll had recorded a 40% approval rating with 56% disapproval. His all-time high came in April, 2021, with a 57% approval rating and 40% saying they disapproved.

Here are how the results, released on Thursday, break down:

  • 4% of Republicans say they approve of the way Biden is handling the job.
  • 83% of Democrats say they approve.
  • 31% of independents say they approve.
  • 16% say they rate the economy as excellent or good.
  • 37% say it is "only fair."
  • 47% rate it as poor.
  • 19% say the economy is getting better, compared to 75% who say it is getting worse.

The poll, conducted April 3-25, surveyed 1,013 adults. The full sample has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
