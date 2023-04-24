Ric Grenell: Rice Leaves With 'World Chaos in Her Wake'

Former Ambassador Ric Grenell said Susan Rice is leaving the White House with "world chaos in her wake," while he excoriated the media for their conflicts of interest and all-too-close ties to the Biden administration.

"NBC has failed to cover the secret hand of Susan Rice for the last few years," Grenell, who served as the acting director of National Intelligence under former President Donald Trump, wrote in a series of tweets Monday. "She's plotted at State and the intel agencies without scrutiny. She leaves the White House with world chaos in her wake."

Rice, a policy adviser, announced Monday she is leaving the White House. Grenell for years said she was the proverbial puppet master in the Biden White House, pulling the strings on domestic policy, foreign policy, and national security issues.

"@AmbRice46 was Assistant Secretary of State for Africa under Bill Clinton," Grenell tweeted. "She watched the Rwandan genocide unfold and was widely criticized for not doing enough.

"Sudan is only the latest disaster she has overseen."

Grenell's tweet came after U.S. special operations forces carried out a precarious evacuation of the U.S. Embassy in Sudan on Sunday, halting diplomatic relations as battles between two rival Sudanese commanders have made the situation dangerous to the African country.

"Obama-Biden failed us on Ukraine … and the consequences have gotten more serious," Grenell tweeted earlier, linking to The New York Times opinion piece he wrote in February 2014, just days before Russia invaded Crimea. "Flashback to 2014 … we could see their disastrous policies then."



Grenell said the conflict of interests in the media and Washington, D.C., has given America a complicit media covering for the Obama and Biden campaigns and administrations, including the covering up of the Hunter Biden laptop story during October of 2020, while mass mail-in ballots were being completed during the COVID-19 pandemic and weeks before the presidential election closed.

"@cnn's News Editor Virginia Moseley is married to Joe Biden's Ambassador to Israel," Grenell added on Twitter. "CNN Washington correspondent @DanaBashCNN is married to a Biden campaign official who signed the fake letter saying Hunter's [Biden] laptop was Russian disinformation."

"CNN's coverage of Biden's disastrous Israel policy and the inability to cover the corruption found on Hunter's laptop is directly related to Bash's and Moseley's influence to protect their men," Grenell tweeted. "This is corruption."

Grenell also lamented the leaving behind of Americans in Sudan, and the media not challenging the administration on it.

"John Kirby tells @GayleKing that it's currently unsafe to provide more evacuations of Americans in Sudan. He also says that most of the Americans trapped are dual citizens & don't want to leave. Gayle just sat there — no pushback. So sad. This isn't remotely true. @CBSMornings"