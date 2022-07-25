Tulsi Gabbard to Newsmax: Biden Admin Weaponizing DOJ as 'Political Hit Squad'

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, isn't one to blindly side with political affiliation over the long-held principles of American democracy.

That's why, in the past week, the former Hawaiian Democrat has spoken out against the contempt-of-Congress conviction against former Trump ally Steve Bannon, when other politicians — both Republicans and Democrats — have avoided major consequences for not speaking with the House select committee on the Jan. 6 unrest at the Capitol.

Similar to Bannon.

"This is a problem. It's just the latest example of our Department of Justice being weaponized as a political hit squad, to go after the political opponents of the powers-that-be that are in charge," Gabbard told Newsmax Monday evening, while appearing on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

Gabbard added, "'We The People' need to trust in the rule of law. We need to trust that institutions — like the Department of Justice, along with law-enforcement entities — are truly acting in the public's interest, and that we will all be treated fairly and equally under the law, regardless of any other factors."

Equal application of the law means everything to Gabbard. Without it, there's no structure within this country.

"[A two-tiered justice system] is the telltale sign of an authoritarian regime, and it directly undermines our democracy. That's what's at the core of what's wrong," says Gabbard, who sought the Democratic National Committee's presidential nomination in 2020.

Regarding the Jan. 6 hearings, Gabbard hasn't placed much stock in the made-for-TV event, reasoning it's not really a formal legal occurrence when the House Republicans doesn't get to select its own committee representation, or when the defense doesn't have the ability to cross-examine or refute witness testimony.

"This is the politicization of very serious issues" with today's Congress, says Gabbard. "There's no surprise in how one-sided" the hearings have been.

Gabbard can draw a similar parallel between the one-sided nature of certain cable networks, particularly the ones that employ former Obama-era officials John Brennan (former CIA director) and James Clapper (former National Intelligence director).

Regarding Clapper, Gabbard says he "lied" to Congress, under oath, about government officials allegedly collecting private information about U.S. citizens.

And during his time with the Obama administration, Gabbard says Brennan was deceitful about governmental spying on protected individuals.

And now, they're both celebrated on TV, discussing national security matters. "It's mind-blowing to see this double standard at play," says Gabbard.

