Tulsi Gabbard to Newsmax: Biden WH Officials Shirking Law for Ideology

Biden administration officials are openly and dangerously skirting the rule of law and the Constitution, putting democracy at risk, former Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard told Newsmax on Monday.

"Once we lose the rule of law, once powerful people in our country no longer respect the rule of law and the Constitution, then we lose our democracy," Gabbard told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren,'' pointing to the lack of condemnation of threats and intimidation of Supreme Court justices.

"That is exactly what's at stake here."

Gabbard rebuked Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for his claim that public officials, including conservative Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, should expect protests after Roe v. Wade was overturned on universal abortion rights, kicking the law back to the states.

"I don't agree with him, especially in this circumstance," Gabbard told Van Susteren. "Yes, as public officials, as public servants, generally you are subject to protest of some sort or another. But what Pete Buttigieg is failing to recognize is the law 1507 that directly applies specifically to judges that makes this kind of intimidation and harassment and attempts to influence the judge illegal — whether that intimidation is happening outside of their residence or a courthouse, or any building that that judge occupies.

"And I think that's really what goes to the heart of how dangerous this really is, Greta, and how serious the American people need to take this threat to our democracy.

"Because we have people in very powerful positions in our government who are essentially saying because they don't agree with the decisions of the Supreme Court is making that it's OK to toss out the rule of law."

Attorney General Merrick Garland's lack of prosecuting violations of U.S. Code 1507 is "essentially setting a bounty" on justices, despite his lip service to the safety of justices, according to Gabbard.

"The attorney general can say whatever he wishes, but his actions are proving otherwise," Gabbard continued. "The fact that this account that is essentially setting a bounty out for any information to go after any Supreme Court justice, not only is that a direct security threat, this is something that is illegal. They're attempting to intimidate and harass and influence these judges.

"And, to my knowledge, I have not yet seen the attorney general of the United States enforce this federal law, not only to protect the safety and security of our Supreme Court justices, but to uphold the law to make sure that this third branch of government is protected from the kind of influence and intimidation and politicizing that we need to make sure that they are independent from."

Gabbard also rebuked Congress for passing a law to protect justices without directly funding their security.

"It really is disheartening to see that there are so many of these people in Congress and the Biden administration who are not taking this matter seriously simply because they disagree with the politics," Gabbard said. "And politicizing these institutions, politicizing the Department of Justice to work toward your favor rather than just focus on upholding the law — again, this is what goes to the heart of what threatens our democracy.

"And it's just a joke, the fact that they haven't provided any funding simply for the safety and security of every single one of those Supreme Court justices. It's a terrible day. It's a terrible day for our democracy."

Gabbard added that Congress was even too slow to come to the justices' defense with the bill that was passed — "after weeks and weeks" — without security funding. If something happens to a justice, Congress will be "culpable," she added.

"God forbid anything actually happens, they will be culpable in that because they have failed to do their job," Gabbard said. "It is no wonder the American people have no faith in the United States Congress and their ability to serve the public interest and to uphold and support and defend the Constitution.

"I think people are just frustrated that those who they have elected to serve them are not serving their interests," she concluded.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!