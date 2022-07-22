Bannon Preparing Appeal for Contempt Conviction

Steve Bannon, a onetime adviser to former President Donald Trump, informed Fox News' Tucker Carlson on Friday that he plans to appeal his recent contempt of Congress conviction.

"I think the law is with us in a number of situations," Bannon said. "I think some of this is really going to be adjudicated — maybe even higher than the appellate courts. I'm feeling very confident that we're 100% right on the law, but I'm going to fight this all the way."

The statement came after Bannon was found guilty of the charges for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Requested by the subpoena was Bannon's testimony, with documents relevant to the ongoing investigation also demanded. However, the panel received neither.

Bannon told Carlson that federal judge Carl Nichols "took away every possible defense" he could have levied after he ruled against the former adviser's executive privilege rights.

"We didn't even put on a defense," Bannon stated. "We had an opening argument and a closing argument."

Sentencing for Bannon is set for October, with both counts carrying a minimum penalty of 30 days in prison and a maximum of one year.

Rep. Ralph Norman defended Bannon's decision to object to the panel's subpoena during a Friday appearance on Newsmax's "American Agenda," calling the ongoing probe "a dog-and-pony show."

Bannon "made a judgment call, and he'll have to pay whatever penalty is doled out," the Republican congressman added.