Rep. McCarthy to Newsmax: Dems' Inflation Indifference Causing US Real Harm

Our country needs more than a "teleprompter president" right now, declared House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

President Joe Biden ''repeats whatever" is written on the teleprompter during speeches, McCarthy said — even director's notes.

The American people could also do without the misguided leadership of the Democratic Party, he added.

"We ought to [electorally] throw them out of office," McCarthy said Wednesday evening on "Spicer & Co." with co-hosts Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith.

The Democrats, led by President Biden, have been wrong about everything, McCarthy said. They've missed the mark on the lagging U.S. economy, conditions at the southern border, lethal drugs pouring into the U.S., keeping our streets safe, supply chain issues, and rising gasoline and food prices.

And now, 40-year highs with inflation (9.1% as of Wednesday) should be the tipping point for Americans.

"This is all [Democratic] policies," McCarthy said. "So why would you trust them with anything" moving forward?

McCarthy said that Biden's failed policies and relative indifference to inflation are "cutting into [Americans'] paycheck. If you've had a constant salary over the last year, you've now worked one month for free."

"This is kind of the 'Pelosi Pay Cut.' Families are bringing home less and less, prices continue to rise, and their money doesn't go as far as it has in the past," he added, a reference to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

The inflation discussion also included a sobering analogy from McCarthy:

"It's like having a new car loan without getting the car, and it's all because of the Democrats' spending," said McCarthy, who's up for reelection in November in California's 20th District.

The Democrats have continually ''attacked the energy industry, which made America weaker; and where's the president today? Flying to [the Middle East] to beg for oil, instead of going down to Texas and creating American jobs, having American energy independence, and making [this country] more secure, and making the world safer."

In other McCarthy talking points:

There's one large beacon of hope on the minority leader's radar.

If the Republicans can overtake the House in the November midterm elections, he foresees a lot of changes with investigations into the Biden administration's conduct — and that goes beyond the contents of Hunter Biden's now-infamous seized laptop.

If the Republicans control the House in January, McCarthy's list of immediate changes includes:

Tackling inflation head-on.

Clearing a path for the U.S. becoming energy independent.

Strengthening the Parental Bill of Rights nationwide.

Finding out the true origins of the COVID-19 virus, and how it found its way to the U.S.

Executing a deep dive into Biden's withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan, and the Taliban's subsequent takeover of that country.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Related Stories: