Rep. Harris to Newsmax: FISA Needs 'Guardrails' to Protect Americans' Rights

Rep. Mark Harris, R-N.C., told Newsmax on Tuesday that lawmakers are working to impose stricter limits on federal surveillance powers after Congress approved a short-term extension of a key intelligence authority set to expire this month.

Last week, Congress passed a 10-day extension of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, known as FISA, pushing the deadline to April 30 as negotiations continue over potential reforms.

Harris told “Wake Up America” that the debate centers on preserving national security tools while ensuring Americans are not subjected to unchecked government surveillance.

“I think that exactly what you said is what we are negotiating and the conversation that's being held,” Harris said.

He said many lawmakers are aligned on the need for new protections tied to the program.

“Most of the colleagues that I talked to are concerned that there may be some guardrails put in place,” Harris said.

Section 702 allows U.S. intelligence agencies to collect communications of foreign nationals overseas without a warrant, but critics have long raised concerns that Americans’ data can be swept up in the process.

Harris acknowledged the importance of the authority but stressed that reforms are necessary to address those concerns.

“I think we recognize the need for FISA, we recognize the 702 program and the importance of it, but we want to make sure that there are those guardrails in place that are going to make sure that American citizens don't risk just warrantless surveillance,” he said.

He added that the issue of warrantless surveillance has repeatedly driven debate in Congress.

“And I think that's really what has sparked this conversation over and over again,” Harris said.

The temporary extension reflects ongoing divisions in Congress, where some lawmakers are pushing for stricter requirements, including warrants for searches involving Americans’ data, while others argue such changes could weaken intelligence capabilities.

Harris did not outline specific reforms he would support but made clear that any final agreement must balance security needs with constitutional protections.

His comments come as lawmakers face a tight deadline to reach a broader deal before the authority expires at the end of April.

Without further action, Section 702 would lapse, raising concerns among national security officials about potential gaps in intelligence collection.

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