Rudy Giuliani to Newsmax: Fox News Covers Jan. 6 'Liars' Over Trump Truth-Tellers

Fox News' shadow ban of former President Donald Trump shows it is feeding into anti-Trump propaganda of the House Jan. 6 Select Committee "liars" over the Trump truth-tellers, Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax.

"I don't get how they're buying into the Jan. 6 committee fraud — I mean, completely fraudulent committee," Giuliani told "Saturday Report." "Look, the people on the Jan. 6 committee are the same ones that told us that there was Russian collusion. Trump and I — and the people that Fox apparently is banning — said there wasn't any Russian coalition. The people running the Jan. 6 committee were lying about that, and we were telling the truth.

"They're also the ones who were who said that the hard drive was from Russian agents. The hard drive, you know, was censored. I said it was legitimate. They were lying about that, and we were telling the truth.

"They're covering the liars, and they're not covering the people who have a history of telling the truth."

Giuliani noted Fox News' reported ban of Trump comes less than a year after the network blocked him from appearing to talk about the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, World Trade Center attacks on New York.

"They blacked me out, or banned me, for I don't know how long," Giuliani said of "interviewing me, mentioning me," adding it has continued through attempts to cover raging New York crime and ignoring the former mayor who once had it held in check.

"And of course, they're covering crime in the city, and the person who probably knows the most in New York City about crime is me, and they will never put me on," he continued.

"I don't know what it is. I think it has something to do with — as a few expressed an opinion — that the election was stolen, they might not put you on. They've never told me why. I've just read articles listing me and several other people that are banned.

"Now, if the president's banned also, or the former president, that'll be real extreme, really strange. I don't understand what they're doing."

Ultimately, Giuliani surmises, it is about the 2024 Republican presidential primary —something even Jan. 6 co-chair Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., admits is about blocking Trump from the White House again.

"I don't know why it's happening now," Giuliani said about the latest Fox News Trump blackout. "Obviously, they're embracing the Jan. 6th committee. It's very, very strange for Fox. I mean, they're basing this kind of condemnation of Trump on the testimony that was given in the Jan. 6 committee, much of it was just completely false.

"I can point out three or four things that they said about me — actually things that have nothing to do with was what happened — that just happened to be false. Like, that woman that testified, said that I asked for a pardon. I never asked for a pardon. I have a number of witnesses that could establish that, and they never bothered to ask her who told her."

Giving credit to a committee of "professor liars" — like Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. — while attempting to block Trump is "ridiculous" for the so-called conservative network Fox News, Giuliani concluded.

"It's almost ridiculous to understand why they would credit a committee with professional liars running the committee, who have been proven liars at least two or three times with regard to Trump," he said.

"They tried to frame him while he was president of the United States with the false Russian collusion charge. Shifty Schiff has never told us is evidence to this day."

