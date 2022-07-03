×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: liz cheney | donald trump | white house

Cheney Admits Aim To Keep Trump Out of White House

Liz Cheney
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. (Getty Images)

By    |   Sunday, 03 July 2022 11:07 AM EDT

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., on Sunday declared that former President Donald Trump "can absolutely never be near the Oval Office ever again."

In an interview on ABC News' "This Week," Cheney, who is vice chairwoman of the Jan, 6 select committee, insisted the panel's neutral.

"I don't want you to convey the impression that somehow the hearings are political," she said. "Because the goal of the hearings is to make sure that Americans understand what happened, to help inform … legislative changes that we might need to make. But I think it's also the case that there's not a single thing that I have learned as we have been involved in this investigation that has made me less concerned.

"And I think there's no question, I mean, a man as dangerous as Donald Trump can absolutely never be anywhere near the Oval Office ever again."

"I think that he can't be the [Republican] Party nominee and I don't think the party would survive that," she added. "I believe in the party and I believe in what the party can be and what the party can stand for and I'm not ready to give that up. Those of us who believe in Republican principles have a responsibility to lead the party back where it can be and to reject so much of the toxin and the vitriol."

She also said she'd make a decision about whether she would take a White House run in 2024 "down the road."

"But I think about it less in terms of a decision about running for office and more in terms of, you know, as an American and as somebody who's in a position of public trust now, how do I make sure that I'm doing everything I can to do the right thing? To do what I know is right for the country and to protect our Constitution?" she said.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., on Sunday declared that former President Donald Trump "can absolutely never be near the Oval Office ever again."
liz cheney, donald trump, white house
316
2022-07-03
Sunday, 03 July 2022 11:07 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved