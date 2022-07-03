Cheney Admits Aim To Keep Trump Out of White House

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., on Sunday declared that former President Donald Trump "can absolutely never be near the Oval Office ever again."

In an interview on ABC News' "This Week," Cheney, who is vice chairwoman of the Jan, 6 select committee, insisted the panel's neutral.

"I don't want you to convey the impression that somehow the hearings are political," she said. "Because the goal of the hearings is to make sure that Americans understand what happened, to help inform … legislative changes that we might need to make. But I think it's also the case that there's not a single thing that I have learned as we have been involved in this investigation that has made me less concerned.

"And I think there's no question, I mean, a man as dangerous as Donald Trump can absolutely never be anywhere near the Oval Office ever again."

"I think that he can't be the [Republican] Party nominee and I don't think the party would survive that," she added. "I believe in the party and I believe in what the party can be and what the party can stand for and I'm not ready to give that up. Those of us who believe in Republican principles have a responsibility to lead the party back where it can be and to reject so much of the toxin and the vitriol."

She also said she'd make a decision about whether she would take a White House run in 2024 "down the road."

"But I think about it less in terms of a decision about running for office and more in terms of, you know, as an American and as somebody who's in a position of public trust now, how do I make sure that I'm doing everything I can to do the right thing? To do what I know is right for the country and to protect our Constitution?" she said.