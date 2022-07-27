Rep. Jim Jordan to Newsmax: Jan. 6 Panel 'Caught' in '8 Different Lies'

Having gone unchecked, the House Jan. 6 Select Committee is spinning a one-sided tale and has even been "caught" in "eight different lies," if not more "we have no idea of," according to Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on Newsmax.

"We've caught them, Eric, in eight different lies," Jordan said on Wednesday's "Eric Bolling The Balance." "We caught them lying about Bernie Kerik's travel plans. We caught them lying about Barry Loudermilk giving a tour. We caught him lying about Jenna Ellis' documents. We caught him lying about Eric Herschmann's note. We caught them lying about the Secret Service.

"We caught them lying about me twice, with a text message I forwarded, they changed it all. They put up a video, clipped a big part of the video off, the most important part.

"And then we caught him with what looks like a lie about Pat Cipollone and what he allegedly said. They didn't even ask him about that, what Cassidy Hutchinson said he said. They didn't ask Pat Cipollone that when he was deposed, and his lawyer said, if they would have, he would have told them it wasn't true what she said."

And, Jordan warned, the committee is refusing to share the testimony transcripts and evidence.

"We caught them in eight different lies, and we don't get to see the evidence," he continued to host Eric Bolling. "We don't get to see the transcripts or the video or all the documents they have, so imagine how many other things they're not telling us the truth about, that we have no idea of.

"So that is the problem when you have just one side of the argument being made and no ability to cross examine."

Jordan said this is what you get from a committee that has shut off "opposition."

"You're only getting one side of the story," he said. "That's not how our system works."

It is all a one-sided attack on nine committee members who already failed to impeach former President Donald Trump.

"The whole point of our adversarial system is you have to have cross examination, but now, for the first time in American history, we have a committee where that's not permitted," he said. "There is no opposition. Nine people on this committee, every single one of them voted to impeach President Trump. There's only one position."

Ultimately, this is an unhealthy presentation to Americans, according to Jordan.

"This is not healthy for our great nation, our great country, and the people who make up this country to have a Justice Department focused on politics instead of the rule of law — instead of as I said before, following the Constitution, and the principle [of] equal treatment under the law.

"There's always this double standard. We saw it during the whole Trump-Russia, with [Andrew] McCabe and [Peter] Strzok and [Lisa] Page, [James] Comey — all the things they did — so we're tired of this. The country's tired of this. Let's hope it stops."

But, alas, it is not, with Biden administration Attorney General Merrick Garland saying Trump is under an FBI investigation over Jan. 6 allegations.

"I mean, this is scary; this is truly frightening for our country," Jordan concluded. "This is like the kind of stuff you see in some banana republic, where you go after the guy who was in office beforehand.

"Look, again, I think it just underscores the whole political nature of the Jan. 6 committee, the whole political nature of the FBI and the Justice Department with what we have seen on so many issues."

