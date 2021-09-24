Politico: Rudy Giuliani Banned by Fox News

Rudy Giuliani has been banned from appearing on Fox News for several months, and only learned of the "from the top" order on the eve of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Son Andrew Giuliani, a New York gubernatorial candidate, has also been banned.

And former NYPD Commsissioner Bernie Kerik, a close adviser to Giuliani, is rarely booked on Fox News, Politico Playbook reports.

Rudy Giuliani and Kerik were prominent New York City leaders on 9/11 as mayor and NYPD commissioner.

"They're not doing us any favors," a Trump aide told Politico.

The rejection on hosting the Giulianis "comes from the top," sources told Politico.

Fox began distancing itself from Giuliani shortly after Trump left office and in the wake of Dominion Voting Systems’ lawsuit against the network. The suit cited Giuliani’s appearances and statements made on Fox in its $1.6 billion defamation case.

Newsmax was also sued by Dominion over its election coverage, but the network continues to have Giuliani, his son, and Kerik on as guests.

"Rudy is really hurt because he did a big favor for Rupert [Murdoch, founder of Fox News’ parent company]," a source close to Giuliani told the outlet. "He was instrumental in getting Fox on Time Warner so it could be watched in New York City."

Rudy Giuliani learned of being bumped from Fox News on the eve of this 9/11 anniversary, with "Fox & Friends" host Pete Hegseth having to call to apologize for being cut from the show, according to the report.

Kerik was reportedly also un-booked from "Fox & Friends" on 9/11.

"I could not have been more disappointed with the Fox coverage on the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11," Kerik said in a statement to Politico. "Then they chose to intentionally ignore Mayor Giuliani who was, and who, according to their own coverage for the last two decades, was America's hero on the day and in the aftermath of the attack.

"Regardless of reasoning, I think this was another demonstration of Fox's cowering to the far left."

A source close to Giuliani tells Newsmax that the former mayor and his circle view their banishment from Fox as part of the network’s strategy to reduce and restrict Trump’s influence in the Republican party.