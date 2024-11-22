Rep. Houchin to Newsmax: Trans Bathroom Bill About Protecting Women

Rep. Erin Houchin, R-Ind., said Friday that Rep. Nancy Mace's proposed transgender bathroom ban on Capitol Hill is about "protecting the dignity and the privacy" of biological women in same-sex spaces.

"Nancy Mace is mounting a vigorous defense of women, and I support her in these efforts," Houchin told Newsmax's "National Report." "It shouldn't be controversial.

"Millions of American women have been dealing with this issue across the country for the last couple of years. It was only a matter of time before it came to Capitol Hill, and here we are.

"Look, this is about protecting the dignity and the privacy of women in our private spaces. And I support her efforts to keep women's facilities only for biological women," she said.

Houchin said that female members of Congress have "women's restrooms," as well as "a specific office and facilities for women in the Capitol Building and in the Rayburn Building." There are also "a women's gym" and "women's locker rooms," she said.

"But it's not just about protecting members of Congress," she said of Mace's bill. "This is about protecting women who are working in federal buildings across the country as well.

"It's not an issue that is specific to any person. But it is an issue that will require, unfortunately, some action to state what should be obvious: that only biological women should be allowed in women's private spaces."

Mace has reportedly faced harassment for her proposed congressional bathroom restrictions, and Houchin said that "it's unfortunate that she's experiencing these threats."

"That should never happen, especially for taking a stand to just stand for women," she said. "This is, I think, a symptom of the woke ideology that has infiltrated the radical left, and I wish the Democrats would stand up and say that any type of harassment in that way is uncalled for.

"I support trying to keep these spaces private. That's really as simple as it gets," Houchin said.

When pressed for statistics on attacks perpetrated by transgender people in restrooms, Houchin said, "Just because there aren't cases of attack doesn't mean that having a man in a woman's facility is not a violation of their privacy.

"We do have stories of young girls, particularly swimmers, who have had even men in their locker rooms," she said. "Now, those cases are in Canada, but we don't want to have those cases happen in the United States.

"So just because there haven't been any attacks doesn't mean that those attacks aren't possible. And it doesn't mean that having a man in a woman's space is not a violation of their dignity and privacy, which it absolutely is."

