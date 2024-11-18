WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trans | restrooms | capitol | sarah mcbride | nancy mace | ban | bill

Mace Bill Pushes Trans Ban on Capitol Restrooms

By    |   Monday, 18 November 2024 09:35 PM EST

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., on Monday introduced a bill to bar transgender women from using the women's restroom on Capitol Hill.

Initially, Mace had planned to introduce her legislation as a privileged resolution on Monday evening, one source told The Hill, a strategy that would have required House leadership to schedule a vote within two legislative days. However, those plans were shelved due to ongoing negotiations with leadership over the best path forward.

Mace is now advocating, according to the source, for the measure to be included in the rules package for the 119th Congress or to be brought to the floor as a standalone rule for a direct vote. The House will vote on the rules package in early January. If neither options materialize, Mace is prepared to force a vote on the legislation.

The legislation comes on the heels of Delaware electing the first openly transgender member of Congress, Democrat Rep.-elect Sarah McBride.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., on Monday introduced a bill to bar transgender women from using the women's restroom on Capitol Hill.
trans, restrooms, capitol, sarah mcbride, nancy mace, ban, bill
156
2024-35-18
Monday, 18 November 2024 09:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved