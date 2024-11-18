Mace Bill Pushes Trans Ban on Capitol Restrooms

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., on Monday introduced a bill to bar transgender women from using the women's restroom on Capitol Hill.

Initially, Mace had planned to introduce her legislation as a privileged resolution on Monday evening, one source told The Hill, a strategy that would have required House leadership to schedule a vote within two legislative days. However, those plans were shelved due to ongoing negotiations with leadership over the best path forward.

Mace is now advocating, according to the source, for the measure to be included in the rules package for the 119th Congress or to be brought to the floor as a standalone rule for a direct vote. The House will vote on the rules package in early January. If neither options materialize, Mace is prepared to force a vote on the legislation.

The legislation comes on the heels of Delaware electing the first openly transgender member of Congress, Democrat Rep.-elect Sarah McBride.