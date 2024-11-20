Rep. Van Duyne to Newsmax: I'll Co-sponsor Mace's Bathroom Bill

Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, vowed on Newsmax Wednesday to be a co-sponsor of the bill of her fellow Republican congresswoman, South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace, barring transgender women from using the women's restroom on Capitol Hill.

Van Duyne told "National Report" that "I already told Nance that I would be a co-sponsor of the bill. I think it is ridiculous that we're having to actually even have this argument. Men goes to men's rooms, women go to women's rooms. This is not rocket science. The fact that we even have to define this and there is going to be a fight is ridiculous."

The legislation comes after Delaware elected earlier this month the first openly transgender member of Congress, Democrat Rep.-elect Sarah McBride.

Van Duyne made it clear that "women should be able to have a locker room where they can change without feeling that they are in a vulnerable, sensitive space."

She emphasized that "we have never had to have these debates before."

She then lamented that "what I am finding is that the last four years we are having debates that we have never had before because common sense has some way, shape or form always entered into the debate."

But she said, "I tell you, the last couple of years, the radical left and their conversations, that common sense has left the building."

Van Duyne continued that "the fact that Mace is being threatened, I think, shows you how absolutely unhinged that this issue has gotten and how these extreme leftists are responding to it with threats of violence."

